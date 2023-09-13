Two men charged with involuntary manslaughter in connection with overdose deaths

CANTON ‒ Two Canton men are facing the possibility of 11-year prison sentences if convicted of involuntary manslaughter charges after they were accused of supplying fatal doses of drugs to two people.

Kristopher J.D. Carter, 27, and Dillan D. Price, 19, have pleaded not guilty to all charges in Stark County Common Pleas Court following separate grand jury indictments.

Price is accused of causing the death of a 28-year-old Canton man on May 16 by providing him with a mixture of cocaine and fentanyl. He is also charged with cocaine trafficking, fentanyl trafficking and two counts of corrupting another with drugs. One corrupting charge relates to the deceased, and the other to another man.

Carter is accused of causing the death of a 34-year-old Navarre woman by providing her with a fatal dose of fentanyl on July 24, 2022. He is also charged with corrupting another with drugs and fentanyl trafficking.

Carter's defense attorney Patrick Cusma declined to comment on his client's case because it is pending. A call to Price's lawyer Eugene O'Byrne on Sept. 5 was not returned.

Charges of involuntary manslaughter are filed a few times a year in connection with fatal overdoses, said Christian A. Turner, a spokeswoman for Stark County Prosecutor Kyle L. Stone. In an email, she wrote that county prosecutors have been filing involuntary manslaughter charges in drug deaths since at least 2016.

Turner said these cases have received more attention recently because of the opiate epidemic. She sees more media coverage on these kinds of cases as more government resources, money and efforts are being used to combat the epidemic.

Involuntary manslaughter: Alliance parents convicted of causing 2-month-old's fatal overdose in 2019

Asked about the success of such prosecutions, she said defendants are charged when the evidence can support it, and if the evidence isn't there, prosecutors won't pursue manslaughter charges.

"We must take a stand that everyone must take responsibility for their actions and the consequences that come from those actions," Stark County Prosecutor Kyle L. Stone said in a prepared statement. "These suppliers are breaking the law by selling/supplying individuals with illegal drugs. If those drugs are a proximate cause of a death of another, the statute allows for them to be charged with involuntary manslaughter. While sometimes these cases are difficult, however in our efforts to clean up and protect our streets, we will hold those responsible ... as much as we can."

Price and Carter remained in the county jail Tuesday, held on bonds of $150,000 and $100,000, respectively.

Reach Nancy at 330-580-8382 or nancy.molnar@cantonrep.com.

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Suspects plead not guilty to charges related to overdose deaths