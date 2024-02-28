Two men charged in Kansas City Crown Center shooting that wounded six people

Two men have been charged in connection with a Jan. 17 shooting at Crown Center that wounded six people, prosecutors announced Wednesday.

Jose Olivas, 23, and Brian Fevela, 22, collectively face 26 felony charges in connection with the shooting, according to court documents that were unsealed Wednesday.

Olivas and Fevela both face three counts of unlawful use of a weapon, six counts of armed criminal action, terroristic threat in the first degree and three counts of harassment in the first degree. According to a probable cause affidavit, both men are affiliated with the East Side Gang.

The shooting broke out after a disturbance between two groups, according to the affidavit, which was determined by investigators using witness statements and video surveillance. Three people wounded in the shooting were not involved in the disturbance between the two groups, prosecutors said.

Witness statements in the affidavit describe a group of males arguing in Crown Center before the shots were fired.

Crime scene technicians later found 54 spent shell casings from 9 mm, 40 Caliber and 7.62x39 rifle casings, the affidavit said.

The crime scene technicians also observed live rounds on the ground, recovered eight spent bullets and 22 bullet fragments, according to the affidavit.

“They fired their weapons in a public space with blatant disregard for the safety of many persons inside a mall, including families and children,” Jean Peters Baker, the Jackson County prosecutor, said in a written statement.

In the statement, prosecutors said they worked closely with police on the timing of criminal charges in the case to protect officer safety in taking the defendants into custody.

The charges were placed under seal earlier this month. That seal was lifted Wednesday.

Prosecutors requested a $500,000 cash bond for each defendant.