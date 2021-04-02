Two men charged in kidnapping of woman

Apr. 2—ANDERSON — Two Anderson man have been charged with kidnapping in the abduction of a woman on Sunday.

Demond White, 48, 2000 block of East Seventh Street, and Christopher Clark, 30, 1300 block of Nichol Avenue, were both formally charged with Level 5 felonies Thursday after their arrest on Monday.

Both men are being detained at the Madison County Jail on a full cash bond of $10,000.

According to a probable cause affidavit filed by the Anderson Police Department, the two men went to the 1700 block of North Madison Avenue in Clark's truck.

Witnesses told police they observed White battering a woman and forcing her into the truck being driven by Clark.

The men took the woman to the Nichol Avenue address where White attempted to force the woman into his car when police arrived.

The woman told police she begged for help while in the truck and Clark said the woman showed a high degree of fear.

Clark said he did nothing to help the woman while she was in the truck but could have stopped and put White and the woman on the street.

White said he "didn't kidnap her" but admitted to getting aggressive with her.

He did admit to pushing the woman into the truck and alleged the woman took items from his house when she moved out.

