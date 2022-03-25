Two men charged with killing former Memphis Chamber CEO set to be in court this morning

Two men charged with killing the former president and CEO of the Memphis Chamber of Commerce, Phil Trenary. are set to face a judge Friday.

Quandarius Richardson and McKinney Wright have been locked up in jail since 2018.

The pair were indicted on first-degree murder and other charges in connection with the shooting death of Trenary in downtown Memphis.

MORE: 2 men indicted for murder of prominent Memphis city leader

Last month, a judge denied a motion stating Wright wasn’t competent enough to stand trial.

FOX13′s Jeremy Pierre sat in a 2 1/2 hour hearing listening to the series of tests specialists put Wright thourgh.

His lawyer even told the judge he isn’t able to comprehend during conversations when they meet.

Wright’s lawyer said it’s been an ongoing process to prove his client is incompetent to stand trial.

Today we could learn when both Wright and Richardson will stand trial for Trenary’s murder.

