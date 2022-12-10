Two men charged in Lewiston man's death deny charges

Dec. 10—AUBURN — Two men charged in connection with the killing of a Lewiston man during an apparent robbery at his home in October denied related charges Friday.

Barry Zollarcoffer, 47, of Lewiston and Andrew Stallings, 36, of Rumford appeared Friday in Androscoggin County Superior Court for arraignment by videoconference from Androscoggin County Jail.

The two were indicted Monday by Androscoggin County grand jury.

Zollarcoffer, who was charged with intentional or knowing murder of Nicholas Blake, 37, pleaded not guilty Friday.

Conviction of murder in Maine carries a sentence of 25 years to life in prison.

Zollarcoffer also was charged with burglary and two counts of robbery, each charge punishable by up to 30 years in prison.

He also pleaded not guilty to those charges.

His alleged accomplice, Stallings, was indicted Monday on charges of felony murder, burglary and two counts of robbery. Each of the four charges is punishable by up to 30 years in prison.

Stallings pleaded not guilty to all of the charges.

Justice Harold Stewart II ordered Zollarcoffer and Stallings held at Androscoggin County Jail without bail until Dec. 21, when the judge and attorneys for both defendants will review the cases in private and then hold a probable cause and bail hearing for both men where evidence supporting the charges against them will be presented by prosecutors.

The judge appointed two attorneys to represent Zollarcoffer and one attorney to represent Stallings.

Stewart joined the cases of the two defendants, meaning they will have a single trial.

Facts of the case have not been released to the public. Justice Stewart had impounded the affidavit supporting the arrest of Zollarcoffer and prosecutors filed a motion to extend the time of the sealing of the affidavit. Stewart granted that motion Friday.

Police had surrounded a home at the end of River Street on the night of Oct. 19 shortly after reports of shots fired in the area.

At around 7 p.m. that night, residents near the intersection of River and Oxford streets reported hearing gunfire, witnesses said. A short time later, police began evacuating two floors at 171 Oxford St., near the end of River Street.

Police found Blake dead inside a home at 70 River St., police said.

Witnesses reported Blake had been shot.

Zollarcoffer's arrest came after police executed a search at 12 River St.

Police had also searched a home in Rumford while seeking Zollarcoffer's whereabouts.