Two men charged with Los Angeles 'antisemitic' assault

Two men were charged on Tuesday following an assault on Jewish patrons outside a Los Angeles restaurant earlier in 2021, authorities said.

Xavier Pabon, 30, and Samer Jayylusi, 36, were charged with two felony counts of assault by means of force likely to cause great bodily injury, a Los Angeles County district attorney said.

A hate crime allegation is reportedly included in the criminal complaint.

TED DEUTCH SAYS FELLOW HOUSE DEMOCRAT RASHIDA TLAIB ENGAGING IN ANTISEMITISM

The attack took place on May 18, police said.

The two accused men took part in a pro-Palestine caravan and waved flags before they allegedly confronted the victims outside Sushi Fumi, according to authorities.

Upon confronting the diners, the men accosted them and attacked them because of their faith, the district attorney's office said.

"A hate crime is a crime against all of us," Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon said. "My office is committed to doing all we can to make Los Angeles County a place where our diversity is embraced and protected."

A video recorded by cellphone showed several men leaving a car and beginning to attack patrons while addressing them with racial epithets, NBC4 reported.

The attack "appeared to spring from a roving band of vehicles that were seen flying flags within the Jewish-populated areas of Hollywood, West L.A., Mid-Wilshire, West Hollywood and Beverly Hills," said Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore.

Mayor Eric Garcetti designated the assault an "organized, antisemitic attack."

"Jewish Angelenos, like all residents, should always feel safe in our city ... L.A. is a city of belonging, not of hate. There is simply no place for antisemitism, discrimination, or prejudice of any kind in Los Angeles, and we will never tolerate bigotry and violence in our communities," Garcetti wrote on Twitter.

Pabon was detained on May 21, and Jayylusi was detained on May 25, police said.

Story continues

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

The assault is still under investigation, the LAPD said.

Washington Examiner Videos

Tags: News, Los Angeles, Jewish, Palestine, Crime, Police

Original Author: Luke Gentile

Original Location: Two men charged with Los Angeles 'antisemitic' assault