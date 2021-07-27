Two men charged Monday in unrelated non-fatal shootings in St. Paul

Jul. 27—Two men were charged Monday in unrelated non-fatal shooting incidents in St. Paul

Glenn Jakhi Graddy, 21, of St. Paul was charged with one felony count of carrying a firearm illegally.

According to the criminal complaint, on April 7, Graddy turned up at United Hospital with a gunshot wound to his ankle. He initially told police he was caught in the crossfire of two people shooting at each other.

After surveillance video showed Graddy holding a gun, he told police that the incident began with a road rage incident. He said the other vehicle followed him to a parking lot at 444 Maryland Ave. The driver of the other car fired at him. Graddy said he fired back, according to the complaint.

He does not have a permit to carry a firearm in a public place, according to court documents. Graddy has a drug and a theft conviction.

Jonnell Deshaun Grubbs, 19, of Minneapolis, was charged with carrying a pistol without a permit, possessing ammunition and recklessly handling a firearm.

According to the criminal complaint, Grubbs was a passenger in a vehicle May 11 in the 1200 block of Wilson Ave. He was playing with a 9 mm pistol and the gun fired, the complaint states. It struck a woman in the car. She was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening wound.

Grubbs has a drug conviction and a conviction for riot in the third degree which bars him from possessing a firearm. He has a pending warrant in an assault case in Hennepin County.

A warrant has been issued for his arrest.