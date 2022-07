Jul. 22—ELKHART — Two Elkhart men are accused of killing a boy in May 2021 during a chase involving a car and three men on foot.

Da'quavion Wiley, 17, and Alvin Sanders III, 20, are charged with murder in warrants issued Friday. Police believe they're responsible for the May 1, 2021, fatal shooting of a 15-year-old boy, who was found outside a McKinley Avenue home with a gunshot to the neck.