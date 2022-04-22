Two men charged with murder after authorities say they sold Eagan teen deadly fentanyl pill

Dakota County prosecutors charged two men with third-degree murder this week for allegedly selling fentanyl to a 16-year-old boy who ingested the drug and died at his Eagan home last year.

Jamal Ahmed Adan, 29, of Burnsville, and Sadiq Aden Isack, 27, of Bloomington, both also face a charge of third-degree sale of a controlled substance in connection with Hunter Carlson’s death in January 2021. Arrest warrants were issued for both men, who as of Friday had not been booked into the county jail.

Eagan police officers were called to the home around 10 a.m. Jan. 28 after Carlson’s mother found the teen lying face down in his bed and unresponsive. Officers and medics tried to resuscitate the teen, but he was pronounced dead at the home.

Officers learned that Carlson recently had been “experimenting” with Percocet, according to criminal complaints filed Tuesday against Adan and Isack. In a safe in Carlson’s bedroom, officers found a bottle with one partial blue pill, along with drug paraphernalia.

An autopsy determined Carlson died as a result of positional asphyxia and fentanyl toxicity, according to the charges.

CRIMINAL CHARGES

Carlson’s 16-year-old friend told investigators that Carlson contacted him on Jan. 27 and said he wanted Percocet, according to the charges. The teen said he contacted his “plug,” which is a street term for a drug dealer, and arranged to buy two Percocet pills.

He said Carlson gave him $40 to buy two pills and that he sent an extra $5 through Cash App, according to the charges. The $5 transaction was located on the teen’s phone and bank records, payable to “justjay.”

The teen said he purchased the pills from a man he knows as “Jay” and that the transaction happened near Carlson’s house, according to the charges. He said he brought the pills to Carlson’s home and gave them to him.

The teen said Carlson split one pill and they each snorted half. He told police it “seemed to burn more than in the past, but he did not feel the effects were substantially different,” the charges read.

Story continues

He told police that about 15 minutes later, Carlson snorted part of the second pill. He said he then left Carlson’s house, and that the rest of the pill might be in the safe in his bedroom.

He told police he had bought Percocet pills from two men five to 10 times for a month or two before Carlson’s death. Each time, he bought two pills.

SUSPECTS

A phone number he gave police registered to Isack, and Adan was identified as “Jay,” who drove a Toyota Camry to the Jan. 27 drug deal, according to the charges. The teen identified both men in a photo lineup.

On Feb. 13, 2021, police officers saw the car at a Burnsville motel and knocked on a room door. Isack answered and allowed them inside, where officers also saw Adan and a third man.

On a nightstand, officers saw a plastic baggie with light blue pills similar to the partial pill found in Carlson’s safe. A search warrant was obtained for the room, where officers found 38 pills imprinted with an “M” on one side and a “30” on the other, which are markings consistent with oxycodone hydrocodone. Adan also had eight pills in his pocket.

A forensic search of phones found in the room showed that at around 9:40 p.m. Jan. 27 a message was sent from Isack’s phone to Adan’s phone that included the teen’s phone number and the address where he would buy the pills.

After learning of Carlson’s death, the teen messaged “Jay” and told him that the drugs “Jay” sold him had killed his friend. Adan’s phone showed that in February internet searches were made for “fentanyl side effects” and “fentanyl test kit.”

Testing by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension showed the broken pill found in Carlson’s safe, the pills in the baggie and those in Adan’s pocket all contained fentanyl.

TEEN PLEADS GUILTY

In November, the Dakota County attorney’s office filed a motion to certify the teen — who had turned 17 years of age — as an adult on a third-degree murder charge. The motion was denied by the court. In January, he pleaded guilty to the charge as an extended jurisdiction juvenile and was given a stayed sentence of 86 months in prison and placed on probation until age 21 with conditions.

A phone call to Carlson’s mother on Friday for comment on the charges against Adan and Isack and the teen’s sentencing was not returned.

Adan’s criminal history includes a theft conviction and two driving while intoxicated offenses.

Isack has been convicted of gross misdemeanor theft twice, disorderly conduct three times and obstructing legal process and driving while intoxicated.

Related Articles