Two men charged with murder in death of man found in March at Camel Tracks

Aug. 4—A dispute over drugs led to the death of another young man in Santa Fe County earlier this year, newly filed court records show.

Sheriff's deputies found the body of 19-year-old Ruben Gaytan Mendez on March 8 next to a juniper tree in an area known as Camel Tracks on federal land southwest of Santa Fe, according to arrest warrant affidavits for two men charged with murder and other crimes.

Mendez's body was unclothed. There was a stab wound on his chest, and body parts were missing, say the affidavits, filed Tuesday in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court.

Marlio "Rush" Araica, 28, and Ronnie "Bonz" Trujillo, 34, are accused of killing Mendez on March 3 when their attempt to punish him for stealing drugs turned fatal.

The drugs had belonged to "the cartel," Araica told deputies.

Mendez's mother, Sylvia Martinez, had reported him missing March 5 to the Santa Fe Police Department after he stopped responding to her Facebook messages, the affidavits say.

The documents are the first publicly available records on Mendez's death, which is one of at least 10 homicides so far this year in Santa Fe County.

The Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office did not release information on the homicide when it occurred and did not include it in the agency's online daily log of incidents, known as hotsheets.

The warrants come nearly three weeks after the sheriff's office announced it had arrested three teenage boys in the death of another 19-year-old man whose slaying was tied to a drug theft. Isaiah Herrera's body was found Feb. 4 along a roadway in Nambé. The sheriff's office was silent about the fatal shooting until the teens suspected in the crime were arrested in mid-July. There was no mention of the homicide in the agency's hotsheets.

Juan Ríos, a spokesman for the agency, did not respond to questions about why it gave no notice to the public about the young men's deaths and why the slayings did not appear in the online log.

Ríos also would not confirm whether the suspects in Mendez's killing were in custody Tuesday or if the sheriff's office was concerned about Araica's mention of a cartel.

"The Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office has no comment at this time beyond the information contained in documents filed with the court as the case remains active," Ríos wrote in an email.

Santa Fe County jail records show a Ronnie Trujillo with the same height and weight as the suspect was arrested Monday on an outstanding warrant and remains in custody.

Along with an open count of murder, Araica and Trujillo are each charged with robbery, conspiracy to commit murder, arson and tampering with evidence.

Their arrest warrant affidavits describe a revenge plot that spiraled.

The sheriff's office learned about Mendez's slaying from a friend of Trujillo's who came forward in early June, telling deputies Trujillo had confided in him, the documents say.

The incident began at the Sage Inn.

Araica told deputies in a March interview, after Mendez was reported missing, that he was at the hotel when Mendez stole drugs from a woman they both knew. The drugs were on loan from "the cartel," Araica said, according to the affidavits, and did not belong to the woman, Marisa Bowers.

Bowers told investigators in an interview in April that Mendez and Araica arrived together at a room she had rented at the hotel. They let her use Mendez's car for a trip to the Ohkay Hotel Casino north of Española so she could sell drugs, the affidavits say. The next morning, she said, she realized Mendez had stolen a bag of about 200 pills from her that was worth over $1,000.

She sent a message to Araica on March 3, asking him to beat up Mendez, the affidavits say, but she didn't want Mendez killed.

Court records show Bowers was arrested in April on charges of trafficking fentanyl and methamphetamine and is still in jail. She also faces federal drug-trafficking charges.

Investigators interviewed Trujillo on Monday, according to the affidavits. He told them he had picked up Araica at the Sage Inn and learned about the robbery. The two men saw Mendez later that day near the T.J. Maxx store, and Araica got into Mendez's car.

The three met up again that night at an Allsup's and got into his 2000 Chevrolet Suburban, Trujillo said.

"As I take off from Allsup's, Rush starts fighting Ruben," Trujillo told investigators, the affidavits say. "[Araica] then tells me that [Mendez] is bleeding. I tell him to put pressure on it to stop the bleeding when [Araica] tells me that he ain't breathing anymore."

Trujillo said he panicked and drove to Camel Tracks, an area on Bureau of Land Management land along County Road 56, to dump Mendez's body. Araica undressed Mendez and later burned his car and all of his clothing, Trujillo added.

He said they were supposed to "handle" Mendez by beating him for the drug dealer. Trujillo was paid five fentanyl pills, the affidavits say.

Trujillo's friend who tipped off the sheriff's office also told investigators the two men never intended to kill Mendez.

"Ronnie Trujillo and Marlio Araica told Ruben Mendez that they would not beat him up too bad if he just gave [the drugs] over," he said.

But in the friend's version of the events, Trujillo was one who killed Mendez.

When Mendez attempted to escape from the vehicle, Araica began to beat him, the friend said. Trujillo, who had forgotten he was holding a knife, reached into the back seat and tried to punch Mendez but instead stabbed him in the chest, the friend said, according to the affidavits.

When they arrived at his home and told him what had happened, the friend said, he made them leave.

A day later, Mendez's gray Volvo sedan was found burning near a fire station on Jaguar Drive.

Investigators discovered Trujillo had attempted to sell his Suburban in late June. When they found the vehicle, the affidavits say, the back seat was covered in stains indicating a "large amount of blood loss."

The tread width of the tires matched the tire tracks found near Mendez's body.