Two men charged with murder after person found dead near Rock Hill apartment

A person was found fatally shot late Saturday near a Rock Hill apartment complex, officials said.

Around 11:30 p.m., Rock Hill police responded to The Estates apartments on Celanese Road in reference to a report of shots being heard in the area, police said in a new release.

Officers found a 26-year-old victim lying in front of an apartment in the 2400 block of Celanese Road with a gunshot wound, the release said. The victim was unresponsive and pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The victim’s identity and name has not yet been released.

Officers arrested and charged 21-year-old Jaelon Devon Kelly and 19-year-old James Bernard Williams II with murder, the release said. Kelly and Williams, both from Rock Hill, were also charged with possession of a weapon during a crime of violence, conspiracy to violate South Carolina drug law and possession of marijuana.

Two juvenile females were also charged with conspiracy to violate South Carolina drug law, police said.

Kelly and Williams will have a bond hearing Monday in Rock Hill Municipal Court.

In September, a 27-year-old man was found fatally shot, and another injured, near the same apartment complex. That shooting happened as a result of an argument, police said.

