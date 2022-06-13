Two men charged with murder in shooting death of 22-year-old Jacqueris Holland, Ga sheriff announced

After Sheriff Darrell Dix’s impassioned plea to parents who may have children interested in gangs, deputies have two men in custody they believe to be responsible for the death of 22-year-old Jacqueris Holland.

Last week, Dix took to Facebook, where he wrote a lengthy post explaining who Holland was and the life he led before his death.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

On Friday, the department announced via Facebook that 17-year-old Demoni L. Beck, who was already in custody at the Spalding County Jail on unrelated charges, was told he is now facing new charges: murder and aggravated assault.

A second man, 20-year-old Jadaquis D. Noble, was arrested by SCSO deputies, the U.S. Marshals Southeast Regional Task Force and Henry County Sheriff’s Office.

He was subsequently charged with murder and aggravated assault relating to Holland’s death.

TRENDING STORIES:

Both men are in the Spalding County Jail.

Holland was traveling on North Hill Street near the old People’s Choice Club, when a silver car flew past him and Beck and Noble fired gunshots into Holland’s car, striking him twice in the upper body.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

He collapsed in front of his car, where he died from his injuries.

“We will continue to fight for and support Jacqueris family as we move forward in the criminal justice process,” Dix said. “I spoke to his mother this morning to tell her of the arrests.

“The part these young people just don’t realize is that now three families are going to suffer because of gang violence. One family lost a son due to murder, and two more families will lose sons to jail. It’s just unreal that the thought of killing someone or being in a gang appeals to young people so much that they are willing to lose their life or their freedom in the name of a terroristic criminal street gang. They don’t understand that you always reap what you sow.”

Story continues

IN OTHER NEWS:











