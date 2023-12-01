Red at 28th at 1237 Pendleton St. in West Greenville on Nov. 28.

Two men have been charged for their involvement in a shooting that left one man dead and another person injured at a West Greenville bar and hookah lounge.

Keyon Devon Deshawn Robinson, 38, was killed and another unidentified victim was injured at Red at 28th at 1237 Pendleton St. on Nov. 26.

According to warrants provided by Sgt. Jonathan Bragg with the Greenville Police Department, Michael Range, 29, and Dyquan Quearo Sweeney, 30, were both charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime in connection to the incident.

When officers arrived at Red at 28th at 11 p.m. on Nov. 26, Robinson was found on the floor of the bar, according to an initial incident report. Robinson sustained at least one fatal gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene, a report from the Greenville County Coroner's Office, said.

Another victim was also struck by gunfire and sustained a non-life-threatening injury.

The warrants allege that Range and Sweeney were identified through witnesses and surveillance footage. Both men were booked at the Greenville County Detention Center on Nov. 30 and Dec. 1, respectively, with no official bonds set.

According to Bragg, the case is still being investigated and more charges could be forthcoming.

Kathryn Casteel is an investigative reporter with The Greenville News and can be reached at KCasteel@gannett.com or on X @kathryncasteel.

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Two men charged with murder after shooting at West Greenville bar