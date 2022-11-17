Two men charged with murder in weekend Hackensack shooting

Two men were charged with murder in the killing of 28-year-old Vidal Nieves in Hackensack, prosecutors announced Thursday, but they offered no details on how the attack took place or the defendant's alleged motives.

Dior Alston, 21, of South Hackensack, whom prosecutors have accused of firing the shot that killed Nieves, and Malik Abel, 21, of Maywood, who is described as an accomplice, were also charged with attempted murder, conspiracy, stalking and weapons offenses.

Furthermore, a 19-year-old Hackensack man was charged with hindering apprehension due to claims that he "concealed evidence," according to prosecutors.

Nieves was walking in front of Minyety Barbershop, along a commercial stretch of Essex Street in the city, on Saturday afternoon when he was hit by gunfire, according to a witness account. He died hours later. A second victim was also struck but survived his wound. On Monday, Minyety's front window was boarded up but the shop remained open.

Rich Orjuela owns a deli across the street from the once-bloody scene. He said he didn't see or hear the gunshots, but that a frightened woman ran into his store after the alleged assault. Orjuela said he is "a little worried," noting that nothing like it had ever happened in the area while he's been running that deli.

All three defendants were being detained in the Bergen County Jail pending their first appearances in state Superior Court.

