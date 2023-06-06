Two men charged nearly one year after Lexington car crash that left 26-year-old dead

Two men have recently been charged in connection to a fatal crash that happened more than one year ago, according to Lexington police.

Eury Peralta, a 34-year-old West Chester, Ohio resident and Dustin Johnson, 24, of Lexington, were both indicted on March 20 for their roles in the collision, according to court records. Court documents say Peralta faces charges of second-degree manslaughter, DUI and second-degree assault while Johnson faces charges of DUI and two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment.

The crash happened on March 27, 2022 on Versailles Road near Westmorland Road, according to WKYT, the Herald-Leader’s news-reporting partner. WKYT reported two cars collided, leaving one person dead and three others injured.

Peralta’s indictment says “he caused the death of Morgan Powell by wantonly operating a motor vehicle.” It also said he caused serious physical injuries to another victim in the crash.

Johnson’s indictment says he was operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, causing the collision.

Powell was a 26-year-old woman from Corbin who loved being outdoors and on the lake, according to her obituary.

Both Peralta and Johnson were arrested shortly after the indictments came out. Johnson was released from the Fayette County Detention Center seven days later after posting a $6,000 bond, while Peralta was in jail a little over a month before posting an $11,000 bond, according to court records.

Peralta is due back in court June 29 for a pretrial conference, according to court records. Johnson is scheduled to return to court on June 23 for a status hearing.

The attorneys representing Peralta and Johnson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.