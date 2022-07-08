Two men charged in the October homicide of a 26-year-old Fond du Lac man

FOND DU LAC – Two men now face charges in connection with the October homicide of a 26-year-old Fond du Lac man.

Julius A. Freeman Jr., 22, and Eric L. Perry, 28, are both charged on July 1 with first-degree intentional homicide and armed robbery, both as party to a crime.

According to the Fond du Lac Police Department, Perry was taken into custody on a probation warrant on Oct. 21, while Freeman was taken into custody on a probation warrant Dec. 3. Both have been incarcerated since.

Shortly before midnight on Oct. 17, 2021, police responded to a call a house on the 300 block of Eighth Street, where they found the victim, Benzel T. Rose, dead from gunshot wounds.

According to a criminal complaint, a witness was sleeping upstairs in the house and woke up to a noise. She went downstairs and saw two people running out of the house and Rose laying on the ground, bleeding. Upon investigation, detectives found a single shell casing in the dining room where Rose had been found, as well as a clear plastic bag containing a crystal substance believed to be meth.

The witness told police that earlier in the night, around 6:30 p.m., Rose had taken the witness and her three kids to McDonalds, where Rose pulled out a "wad" of cash "so big he could hardly fit his hands around it," that the witness believed to be multiple $100 bills, according to the criminal complaint. Police also later determined Rose had a gun in his possession valued at $629.99 at the time of his death. Investigators found both the money and the gun were missing.

A second witness, who wished to be anonymous, told police that Perry — known as "Lil E" — was responsible for the homicide, and gave police Perry's phone number. Police were then able to locate Perry's residence, as well as a vehicle associated with Perry involved in multiple police contacts, in Fond du Lac Police Department records. The vehicle, a green 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee SUV, was similar to the description of the vehicle the first witness said she saw the two people running towards on the night of the shooting. The anonymous caller stated that the vehicle belonged to Perry's child's mother.

Story continues

On Oct. 20, another witness informed police that her handgun was stolen Oct. 17 between 2:30 and 4 p.m. The witness said the gun was purchased at Scheel's in Appleton, and a detective obtained footage from the store that showed the witness and Rose together in Scheel's when the gun was purchased, on Oct. 11. The gun was identified as the same gun Rose is believed to have had in his possession on the night of his death. During an interview Nov. 3, the witness told police the gun was actually Rose's, although the witness had purchased it.

As of May 24, the gun had still not been recovered, according to the criminal complaint.

During a search of the apartment where the owner of the Jeep — who police identified as Perry's girlfriend — lived, six $100 bills were located. A video posted on Rose's Snapchat account around 10:45 p.m. the night he died showed $100 bills being placed on a counter that matched the one in the house on Eighth Street. Investigators determined at least two of the bills in the Snapchat video were identified by serial numbers as the same bills found at Perry's girlfriend's house, according to the criminal complaint.

Police interviewed Freeman on Dec. 3. According to the complaint, Freeman admitted to going to a house with Perry, but Freeman said he stayed in the vehicle, did not know who was in the house and never heard a gunshot. Freeman said when Perry returned to the vehicle he told Freeman, "he ain't here no more."

During a Dec. 9 interview, Freeman told police there had been a conversation earlier in the evening on the night Rose died between Perry, the witness who purchased Rose's gun, and a third individual about planning to rob Rose and return the gun to the witness who bought it. Freeman identified the third individual to police as the witness who gave police Perry's phone number.

On Jan. 7, another witness told police that they had been in communication with Perry on the night of the shooting, during which Perry referenced a potential robbery.

On Feb. 21, investigators met with Freeman's girlfriend. She told them about blood that had splattered on Freeman's pants the night of the shooting, which he bleached. Detectives later found the pants that are believed to have had the blood bleached off, and sent them to the crime lab as evidence.

An analysis of the jeans found that the blood came from two male individuals. Most of it was identified to have been Rose's, but there was a second person's blood on the pants as well. However, investigators said there was too limited genetic information to identify the second individual, according to the complaint.

Both Perry and Freeman have been previously convicted of felonies; Perry in June 2021, and Freeman in April 2019, according to Fond du Lac police.

Both men will make their initial appearances on July 11 in Fond du Lac County Circuit Court.

The Fond du Lac Police Department is asking anyone with information relating to this investigation to call Detective Nick Hahn at 920-322-3721 or email nhahn@fdl.wi.gov. People can also provide information through the Crime Alert line at 920- 322-3740 and ask to remain anonymous.

RELATED: Man found dead from gunshot wounds in Fond du Lac residence, police investigating

Contact Kelli Arseneau at (920) 213-3721 or karseneau@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter at @ArseneauKelli.

This article originally appeared on Fond du Lac Reporter: Two men charged in homicide of 26-year-old Fond du Lac man Benzel Rose