Two men charged with operating brothels in Sacramento and Placer counties

Two men face felony charges after being accused of operating a prostitution ring in Sacramento and Placer counties, the California attorney general's office said.

Paul Anthony Gregorio and Xuan Phi Nguyen were arrested Wednesday by the California Department of Justice's Human Trafficking and Sexual Predator Apprehension Team after an investigation into the ring, which prosecutors say operated from April 2020 to May 2022.

Special agents from the Department of Justice also seized nearly $55,000 during the arrests.

The ring, run out of separate brothels in Sacramento and Placer counties, involved seven women, prosecutors said.

The two men were charged with eight total counts of felony pandering with a special allegation of sex offenses, according to the complaint.

Each count of pandering carries a potential sentence of up six years, according to the California penal code.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.