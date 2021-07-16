Two men charged over plan to attack Democratic Party office in Sacramento

A federal grand jury indicted two men on multiple charges in connection to an alleged plot to attack the Democratic Party's headquarters in Sacramento.

Ian Rogers, 45, and Jarrod Copeland, 37, allegedly planned to use pipe bombs and firearms to attack the Democratic office following the 2020 election, the Department of Justice announced Friday. They also reached out to an anti-government militia group to support their mission.

The two men were charged with conspiracy to destroy by fire or explosive a building used or in affecting interstate commerce, while Rogers faces additional weapons charges, and Copeland faces an additional charge for destruction of evidence.

If convicted, they each face a maximum statutory sentence of 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a $250,000 fine, while Rogers faces an additional 10 years in prison for the gun charge. Copeland is looking at a possible 20 extra years in prison for the destruction of evidence charge.

Copeland and Rogers used various messaging apps to communicate from November 2020 to January 2021 as they planned, during which time they understood their actions would be viewed as domestic terror attacks, according to the DOJ.

Rogers used an encrypted app to tell his friend that he would “hit the enemy in the mouth” by using Molotov cocktails and gasoline to attack Democratic targets such as the DNC building and the governor’s mansion.

Copeland told Rogers he had reached out to the military group in December 2020. The next month, Rogers told his alleged accomplice, “I want to blow up a democrat building bad,” to which Copeland added, “I agree” and “Plan attack.”

In one communication, Rogers told his companion that they would “go to war” after Joe Biden’s inauguration on Jan. 20.

Four days after that exchange happened, and five days before the inauguration, law enforcement officers searched Rogers’s house and business and seized 45 to 50 firearms, thousands of rounds of ammunition, and five pipe bombs.

He was arrested on Jan. 15, and Copeland was arrested Wednesday.

“We are relieved to know the plot was unsuccessful, the individuals believed to be responsible are in custody, and our staff and volunteers are safe and sound,” said Rusty Hicks, chairman of the California Democratic Party, in a statement. “Yet, it points to a broader issue of violent extremism that is far too common in today’s political discourse."

