Two men charged with possession of drugs

Jan. 24—CORINTH — Separate traffic stops Saturday in Corinth led to the arrest of two men on felony drug charges.

A Corinth patrolman spotted a truck without a tag light going down Highway 72 around 12:30 a.m. Jan. 21 and pulled the vehicle over as it turned onto Cemetery Drive.

The officer noticed the driver was acting nervous and fidgeting with the seat. For officer safety, the officer asked Christopher George Baldini to get out of the car to continue the interview. During a pat-down, the driver admitted he had a marijuana pipe in his pocket. The pipe and a small bag of marijuana were found in a jacket pocket. A search of the car revealed a small wrapper containing methamphetamine.

Baldini was carried to the Alcorn County Jail and charged with felony possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia and traffic violations.

Around 11 the same morning, a different officer spotted a car pulling away at a high rate of speed on Meigg Street and initiated a traffic stop.

While talking to the driver, Brady Thomas Burrell, the officer noticed the man trying to push something under the seat. When confronted, the driver admitted he was trying to hide a crack pipe. When asked if he had anything else illegal in the car, the man said he had marijuana in his pocket.

As the officer started looking for the marijuana, Burrell said he also had some methamphetamine in his pockets. The officer recovered both stashes of drugs as well as the pipe.

Burrell was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, as well as possession of paraphernalia and possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, both misdemeanors.

william.moore@djournal.com