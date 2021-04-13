Two men charged with prostituting minor girl

Best Life

Hostess sells hundreds of millions of dollars' worth of its desserts every year, from the brand's famous Twinkies to its popular Ding Dongs. However, there's one dessert from Hostess that you might want to steer clear of right now, since it's subject to a new recall.On April 10, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced the voluntary recall of Hostess SnoBalls in the single-serve size after it was discovered they may contain an allergen that's not disclosed on the product's ingredients list. According to the recall notice, the popular desserts were accidentally packaged in containers intended for the brand's Hostess Chocolate CupCakes, which do not include coconut—a component in SnoBalls—on their ingredients list.The SnoBalls subject to the recall can be identified by UPC number 888109010096 and batch number I031221000, as well as a best-by date of May 27, 2021. While there have been no injuries or illnesses associated with the consumption of the affected SnoBalls as of the recall date, Hostess recommends that anyone with the products in their possession "discontinue consumption and contact the place of purchase about returning them for a full refund."Hostess isn't the only company that's had to pull its products from the market recently, however; read on to discover which other foods could be putting your health in harm's way. And for more products to ditch now, If You Have These Bowls at Home, Get Rid of Them Now. 1 Ground turkey On April 10, the United States Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced that approximately 211,406 pounds of raw ground turkey produced by Pennsylvania-based Plainville Brands, LLC was subject to a public health alert due to potential contamination with Salmonella Hadar. The products, all of which expired in January 2021, are not being recalled due to the fact that they are no longer sold in the supermarket. However, anyone with the affected meat in their freezer should dispose of it immediately or return it to the store from which it was purchased for a refund. And for the latest health and safety news delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter. 2 Chorizo Before you toss some ground sausage into your pan, you'll want to make sure the kind you're using is safe to consume first. On April 2, the FSIS issued a health alert for 39 pounds of Lonely Lane Farms Family Farm Since 1939 Oregon Raised Chorizo Sausage ground raw chorizo after "hard pieces of crystalline material" were discovered in the meat. The chorizo subject to the health alert, which has a production date of March 8, 2021, is marked with product ID 21067-6 and establishment number M40256. If you have the affected sausage at home, dispose of it or return it to the store from which it was purchased for a refund.And to make sure what you're eating out of is safe too, beware that If You Have These Bowls at Home, Get Rid of Them Now. 3 Bottled water Water is one of the healthiest beverages out there—with one notable exception. In March, the FDA announced an investigation into five cases of non-viral hepatitis in infants and young children associated with the consumption of Real Water brand alkaline water. The company has since recalled all of its products and the FDA is urging people to "not drink, cook with, sell, or serve 'Real Water' alkaline water," or give it to pets. Instead, return it to the point of purchase for a refund, the FDA says.And for another warning from the agency, check out The FDA Says This Supplement Could Present a "Life-Threatening" Health Risk. 4 Hummus Sabra, among the most recognizable hummus brands on the market, issued a recall after it was discovered its hummus could be contaminated. On March 29, the FDA announced the voluntary recall of 2,100 cases of Sabra's Classic Hummus in 10-oz. packages due to potential Salmonella contamination. The FDA says not to eat the affected products, which can be identified by UPC number 3000067 and best-by date of April 26, and to return them to the store from which they were purchased for a refund instead. Customers can also contact Sabra via the company's recall page for refund information. And for more products that present a serious safety risk, If You Have These Supplements at Home, the FDA Says "Destroy Them."