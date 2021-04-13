Two men charged with prostituting minor girl

William Moore, Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal, Tupelo
·1 min read

Apr. 12—OXFORD — A call of shots fired at an Oxford motel ended with two men charged with pimping an underage girl.

Oxford police responded to a shots fired call in the area of the Super 8 Motel on March 30. Officers learned that an individual fled to the University Inn.

As part of the investigation, officers made contact with a juvenile female, Bailey Clayton Prince, 18, of Oxford; Dorian Howell, 18, of Oxford; and a juvenile female. Investigators learned that the juvenile female was being prostituted with the assistance of Prince and Howell.

On April 8, Howell and Prince were both arrested on the charge of procuring sexual servitude of a minor. During their initial appearances in Lafayette County Justice Court, bond was set at $10,000 each.

Officials said this is an ongoing investigation and further details could be released at a later date.

william.moore@djournal.com

Recommended Stories

  • The FDA Is Warning You Not to Eat This Beloved Hostess Snack

    Hostess sells hundreds of millions of dollars' worth of its desserts every year, from the brand's famous Twinkies to its popular Ding Dongs. However, there's one dessert from Hostess that you might want to steer clear of right now, since it's subject to a new recall.On April 10, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced the voluntary recall of Hostess SnoBalls in the single-serve size after it was discovered they may contain an allergen that's not disclosed on the product's ingredients list. According to the recall notice, the popular desserts were accidentally packaged in containers intended for the brand's Hostess Chocolate CupCakes, which do not include coconut—a component in SnoBalls—on their ingredients list.The SnoBalls subject to the recall can be identified by UPC number 888109010096 and batch number I031221000, as well as a best-by date of May 27, 2021. While there have been no injuries or illnesses associated with the consumption of the affected SnoBalls as of the recall date, Hostess recommends that anyone with the products in their possession "discontinue consumption and contact the place of purchase about returning them for a full refund."Hostess isn't the only company that's had to pull its products from the market recently, however; read on to discover which other foods could be putting your health in harm's way. And for more products to ditch now, If You Have These Bowls at Home, Get Rid of Them Now. 1 Ground turkey On April 10, the United States Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced that approximately 211,406 pounds of raw ground turkey produced by Pennsylvania-based Plainville Brands, LLC was subject to a public health alert due to potential contamination with Salmonella Hadar. The products, all of which expired in January 2021, are not being recalled due to the fact that they are no longer sold in the supermarket. However, anyone with the affected meat in their freezer should dispose of it immediately or return it to the store from which it was purchased for a refund. And for the latest health and safety news delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter. 2 Chorizo Before you toss some ground sausage into your pan, you'll want to make sure the kind you're using is safe to consume first. On April 2, the FSIS issued a health alert for 39 pounds of Lonely Lane Farms Family Farm Since 1939 Oregon Raised Chorizo Sausage ground raw chorizo after "hard pieces of crystalline material" were discovered in the meat. The chorizo subject to the health alert, which has a production date of March 8, 2021, is marked with product ID 21067-6 and establishment number M40256. If you have the affected sausage at home, dispose of it or return it to the store from which it was purchased for a refund.And to make sure what you're eating out of is safe too, beware that If You Have These Bowls at Home, Get Rid of Them Now. 3 Bottled water Water is one of the healthiest beverages out there—with one notable exception. In March, the FDA announced an investigation into five cases of non-viral hepatitis in infants and young children associated with the consumption of Real Water brand alkaline water. The company has since recalled all of its products and the FDA is urging people to "not drink, cook with, sell, or serve 'Real Water' alkaline water," or give it to pets. Instead, return it to the point of purchase for a refund, the FDA says.And for another warning from the agency, check out The FDA Says This Supplement Could Present a "Life-Threatening" Health Risk. 4 Hummus Sabra, among the most recognizable hummus brands on the market, issued a recall after it was discovered its hummus could be contaminated. On March 29, the FDA announced the voluntary recall of 2,100 cases of Sabra's Classic Hummus in 10-oz. packages due to potential Salmonella contamination. The FDA says not to eat the affected products, which can be identified by UPC number 3000067 and best-by date of April 26, and to return them to the store from which they were purchased for a refund instead. Customers can also contact Sabra via the company's recall page for refund information. And for more products that present a serious safety risk, If You Have These Supplements at Home, the FDA Says "Destroy Them."

  • Knoxville school shooting: One killed and another detained as gunfire left police officer wounded

    One man was killed and a police officer injured at a Tennessee high school shooting on Monday afternoon. Knoxville police confirmed that the man reportedly armed was killed in a shootout at Austin-East Magnet High School around 3.15 pm local time. Police said the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation would lead the probe into the shooting, while the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives confirmed special agents from their Nashville office responded to assist law enforcement.

  • Daunte Wright killing - latest: State of emergency as more protests expected and mayor takes control of police

    Follow the latest developments live

  • Brits Get Morning Drunk in the Snow to Celebrate Grand Reopening

    ITV NewsIt’s been a long, cold, lonely winter in England.So, as four months of a nationwide lockdown finally came to an end, nothing was going to stop people from enjoying a refreshing pint of beer at the crack of dawn on a Monday morning—not even driving rain, freezing temperatures, and some pretty unseasonal snowfall.Pubs started serving outdoors again as part of a reopening plan that also covers indoor gym sessions, swimming pools, non-essential shops, beauty salons, and, for those who have been gagging to see some sad animals, zoos. Prime Minister Boris Johnson had urged people to “behave responsibly” with their new freedoms but didn’t explicitly say they shouldn’t get drunk in the snow before having breakfast.One pub in the town of Huddersfield was swamped when it opened at the stroke of midnight. “We didn’t even know if anyone was going to come,” said the pub landlord fittingly named Ian Snowball. “It’s in Huddersfield, it’s midnight, it’s freezing cold—but look, everyone has come.”If you thought you were starting early today… 🍻These drinkers in Huddersfield braved the snow to enjoy a beer garden pint at midnight ❄️https://t.co/UASiR7bXEv pic.twitter.com/i2O79eocSR— BBC Breakfast (@BBCBreakfast) April 12, 2021 One drinker commented matter-of-factly: “It was snowing earlier but I was still going to come out, I just put my coat on.” Another, sitting in a thick jacket next to an icy-looking gin and tonic, made the fair point: “After 14 months of not going anywhere, except funerals, it’s a great place.”Sky News reported that 50 pub-goers headed to the Fox On The Hill pub in south London this morning. The most emotional was perhaps Tony Blake, 59, who gushed to the news network: “I am so happy that it’s open again, it’s unbelievable, I’m so happy.” Student Sasha Carrington, 19, said she planned to stay there for the entire freezing cold day, explaining: “We’ve got our layers on, thermals, we’re going to stay outside.”Pippa Ingram, 51, and Sue Bell, 55, celebrated a chilly seaside pint in Kent, with Ingram describing her first sip in detail. “Absolutely delicious,” she said. “It’s not gonna last long at all! That is banging.” Back in Huddersfield, in footage timestamped at 8:17 a.m., a woman identified only as Sandy was seen having pints with her friends, and she told Good Morning Britain: “It’s not that cold after a while when you’ve sat in the sun.”As pub gardens reopen from today, @NickDixonITV talks to some people who have enjoyed a pint since 8am this morning.They discuss how happy they are to be back in pub gardens following the lockdown.Watch GMB 👉 https://t.co/6iQ6ebeOEQ pic.twitter.com/W0yAai1tGD— Good Morning Britain (@GMB) April 12, 2021 One pub in Coventry appears to have taken things slightly too far. Videos posted online showed more than 100 people lining the street outside the Oak Inn after it publicized its grand plans to open a massive outdoor space with heaters, marquees, and blankets. The pub is now under investigation for its “unmanageable amounts of visitors.”But, largely, the grand reopening has been welcomed as a major landmark—particularly following the success of Britain’s vaccine rollout, which has many hoping that there won’t be another lockdown. Nicholas Hair, landlord of the Kentish Belle in southeast London, told BBC News that there was a “sense of celebration” in the country, adding, “I’m hoping this is a sort of rebirth, and that we’re reopen for the foreseeable.”As for Boris himself, government sources confirmed that the prime minister received a long-awaited haircut on Monday—but his planned trip to the pub has been canceled out of respect for the late Prince Philip.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Recession drama 'Nomadland' wins best film at BAFTA awards

    U.S. recession drama "Nomadland", about a community of van dwellers, was the big winner at Britain's BAFTA awards on Sunday, scooping best film and prizes for its Chinese-born director Chloe Zhao and leading actress Frances McDormand. The British Academy of Film and Television Arts ceremony was held virtually over two nights, with nominees joining in by video, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However film stars Hugh Grant and Priyanka Chopra Jonas appeared in person at London's Royal Albert Hall while Renee Zellweger and Anna Kendrick joined from a Los Angeles studio to present the awards.

  • Myanmar coup: The people shot dead since the protests began

    Hundreds have been killed since February. Now, their families are telling their stories.

  • Coronavirus in South Asia: Where are numbers going up again?

    Countries in South Asia are seeing rising cases as their vaccination drives continue.

  • Will Smith pulls production of movie ‘Emancipation’ from Georgia over voting law row

    ‘We cannot in good conscience provide economic support to a government that enacts regressive voting laws’

  • Teen arrested in Wahooz stabbing. The latest on 5 Boise-area crime, prison incidents

    Police in Ada and Canyon counties have been busy over the past few days.

  • Panthers are giving Sam Darnold a chance to succeed, fair or not

    Matt Rhule did not name Sam Darnold the team’s starting quarterback during Monday’s virtual press conference.

  • OnPolitics: The battle for the GOP's soul

    The GOP continues to struggle to maintain party unity after former President Donald Trump's election loss.

  • Israeli media suggests country was behind Iranian nuclear facility blackout

    A whole lot happened in relation to Iran's nuclear program this weekend. For starters, on Sunday, Iran's underground Natanz facility started up new advanced centrifuges capable of enriching uranium more quickly. Hours later, a "suspicious" blackout struck the facility. Tehran claims there wasn't any lasting damage or pollution, but Ali Akbar Salehi, the head of Iran's civilian nuclear program, called the power outage "nuclear terrorism" and details remain scarce. Israeli media outlets, including Haaretz, are indicating the blackout was the result of an Israeli cyberattack, the latest sign of escalation between the regional rivals. The Associated Press notes these reports do not offer sourcing, but "Israeli media maintains a close relationship with [Israel's] military and intelligence," so, when coupled with past allegations of Israel targeting Iran's nuclear program, the possibility seems legitimate. Meanwhile, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin was in Israel meeting with his counterpart, Benny Gantz, who pledged to cooperate with the U.S. "to ensure that any new agreement with Iran will secure the vital interests of the world and the United States, prevent a dangerous arms race in our region, and protect the State of Israel." World powers, including the U.S., will continue to negotiate with Tehran over its nuclear deal next week in Vienna, though it's unclear how the blackout will affect the talks, if it all. More stories from theweek.comTrump finally jumps the shark7 brutally funny cartoons about Mitch McConnell's corporate hypocrisyThe immense untapped potential of offshore wind

  • Why the Clippers' lineup change helped Marcus Morris thrive

    Nicolas Batum was playing well as a starter for the Clippers, but a move to the bench did not derail him. It helped Marcus Morris and the team.

  • The trick to acting drunk in 'Another Round'? Booze Camp

    To prepare his cast for playing everything from tipsy to blackout drunk, director Thomas Vinterberg plied them with schnapps and beer, then showed them the footage.

  • Britt Reid: Ex-Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach charged over crash that left 5-year-old with brain injury

    Britt Reid, the former assistant coach for the Kansas City Chiefs, has been charged with driving while intoxicated (DWI) over the crash that put a 5-year-old girl in a coma and left her with traumatic brain injury. Mr Reid was allegedly driving with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.113, over the legal limit of 0.08, at the time of the 4 February crash, according to the Jackson County prosecutors office. In announcing the charges, prosecutor Jean Peters Baker said Mr Reid “acted with criminal negligence by driving at an excessive rate of speed”.

  • White House hits states with Cs and Ds in its 'infrastructure report cards'

    As President Biden pushes for his $2 trillion infrastructure bill, the White House singled out states like New Jersey with a D+ grade.

  • Rahm closes with a 66, ends memorable Masters week

    Jon Rahm had a great week before even getting to the Masters. Rahm shot a 6-under 66 in the final round of the Masters on Sunday to tie for fifth place at 6 under — four shots behind winner Hideki Matsuyama. Rahm shot even-par rounds of 72 on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

  • Daunte Wright shooting by police 'accidental'

    Daunte Wright was fatally shot after an officer mistook her gun for a Taser, the police chief says.

  • John Boehner calls Ted Cruz ‘Lucifer in the flesh’

    The former House speaker shares why he details his animosity for the senator in his new book, “On The House,” and if he believes the Republican Party can be rehabilitated.

  • German CDU top brass back Armin Laschet as chancellor candidate

    Armin Laschet moved a step closer to becoming Angela Merkel’s successor on Monday when her Christian Democrat party (CDU) backed him as its preferred candidate for German chancellor in September’s elections. But the party stopped short of formally endorsing Mr Laschet and he still faces a challenge from Markus Söder, the popular and charismatic Bavarian regional leader. “Everyone wants a quick decision,” Mr Laschet told a press conference after CDU grandees declared unanimous support for him at a meeting of the party presidium. “The country’s problems are too pressing for us to waste time on internal party divisions”. But Mr Söder refused to back down, telling a rival press conference: “This is about the central leadership role in the hardest election campaign we have faced since 1998”. Months of behind the scenes rivalry between the two men finally broke into the open at the weekend when both declared they were ready to lead the CDU into September’s elections, when Germany will choose a successor to Mrs Merkel. Mr Laschet was elected party leader in January and would usually be the automatic choice, but a quirk of the German political system means parties name their candidate for chancellor separately, and the coronavirus pandemic has thrown the campaign into chaos.