Two men charged with pulling guns on each other

Feb. 17—Two men were arrested early Saturday after allegedly pulling guns on each other following a vehicle crash in downtown Morgantown.

Omharion E. Kershaw, 18, of Pittsburgh, and Ryan M. Sawyer, 22, of Independence, are each charged with wanton endangerment involving a firearm by the Morgantown Police Department.

According to a criminal complaint, at 12:43 a.m. Saturday, Officer L. Holder went to the area of High and Pleasant streets for a vehicle accident.

Witnesses said the people involved "pulled firearms on each other, " the complaint said. Holder found a video of the incident where the two individuals, identified as Sawyer and Kershaw, arguing and waving their guns in the middle of High Street.

They both appeared to be intoxicated, according to the complaint. However, Morgantown Communications Director Andrew Stacy told The Dominion Post there are no other charges pending at this time.

A handgun was recovered from Sawyer during the initial response, Stacy said. A second gun was found in Kershaw's vehicle during a search later in the day.

Both men were arraigned by Magistrate Sandy Holepit and are free on $25, 000 bond each.

