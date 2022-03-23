Two men charged with raping 14-year-old girl at Bellingham party

Two men have been charged with raping a 14-year-old girl at a Bellingham party in 2008 after the victim reported being in and out of consciousness.

The Bellingham Police Department booked Dalton Samuel Todhunter, 32, into Whatcom County Jail Sunday, March 20, on suspicion of third-degree child rape. Jail records show Todhunter was released Monday on $5,000 bail. Whatcom County Superior Court documents show charges were filed against Todhunter Feb. 7 and a warrant was issued Feb. 9.

Court documents also show Timothy Luke Bartley, 34, was charged with third-degree child rape March 18, 2021, and is awaiting a jury trial scheduled to begin June 6.

Police were first notified of the alleged sexual assault on Oct. 21, 2019, court records show.

The victim reported that she knew Todhunter and Bartley and in the spring of 2008 she and her sister went to a party at Bartley’s house near Western Washington University, according to court documents.

The victim told police that the group started drinking at approximately 3:30 p.m., but that she was not always with her drink, according to documents. The victim also reported that at one point she began feeling disoriented in a way she had not previously experienced while drinking and was in and out of consciousness.

The victim reported that Bartley escorted her to a back bedroom in the house and forced her to perform a sex act, documents state.

The victim reported she then passed out and woke up in a dark room with her pants off and Todhunter lying next to her, and he raped her, according to documents.

In February of 2022, a detective with the Unified Police Department in Salt Lake City, Utah, contacted Todhunter at his home and Todhunter told the detective that “literally nothing happened,” documents state.

Resources

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence or sexual assault, you can contact the following local resources for free, confidential support:

▪ Domestic Violence & Sexual Assault Services: 24-hour Help Line: 360-715-1563, Email: info@dvsas.org.

▪ Lummi Victims of Crime: 360-312-2015.

▪ Tl’ils Ta’á’altha Victims of Crime: 360-325-3310 or nooksacktribe.org/departments/youth-family-services/tlils-taaaltha-victims-of-crime-program/

▪ Bellingham Police: You can call anonymously at 360-778-8611, or go online at cob.org/tips.

▪ WWU Consultation and Sexual Assault Support Survivor Advocacy Services: 360-650-3700 or wp.wwu.edu/sexualviolence/.

▪ Brigid Collins Family Support Center: 360-734-4616, brigidcollins.org.