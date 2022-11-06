Two men charged with sale of narcotics that led to fatal overdose in East Lyme

Nov. 6—EAST LYME — Police recently arrested two men linked to the sale and purchase of narcotics that led to a fatal overdose of a 21-year-old woman this past July, according to arrest reports and arrest warrant affidavits from the East Lyme Police Department.

Casey Bobowicz, 25, and Dashawn Thompson, 30, were both charged with sale of a narcotic substance. The affidavit indicates Bobowicz purchased fentanyl from Thompson, the victim paid Bobowicz for the fentanyl, and the victim died after she and Bobowicz did fentanyl together.

Bobowicz, of 23 Unkuri Drive in Charlestown, R.I., turned himself into police on Oct. 28, police said. Hartford police identified Thompson, of 31 Michael Road in New London, during an unrelated incident, and he was taken into custody on the strength of the warrant stemming from the overdose investigation. Bobowicz was a released on a $50,000 bond and Thompson on a $100,000 bond.

On July 13, police received a 911 call reporting an unconscious 21-year-old woman at a residence in town, according to an arrest warrant affidavit from Officer Lindsay Cutillo. She was pronounced dead on scene.

Police found in the room a grayish purple powder that tested positive for fentanyl, and the woman's cause of death was later listed as acute intoxication due to the combined effects of fentanyl, xylazine and gabapentin, according to the affidavit.

In the contents of the victim's phone, Cutillo found coded references to heroin in text messages between Bobowicz and the victim, including a conversation about spending money on "stuff" the night before the woman's death.

Cutillo said in the affidavit that from prior police interactions, she knew both the victim and Bobowicz to be heroin users.

When Bobowicz met with police in August, he said the two purchased fentanyl from someone named "Sean" or "Mullah" that night in Norwich, according to the affidavit. Police determined that person to be Dashawn Thompson, also known as "Mulaa," and police said Bobowicz identified him in a photo lineup.

The affidavit said Bobowicz told police that he smoked the fentanyl and the victim snorted it, and he thought the victim seemed fine when she left his house. They texted each other before going to bed.

