Two men charged with second-degree murder in overdose death of victim found in Midway parking lot

Two men have been charged with second-degree murder in the overdose death of a man found in the parking lot of a Midway shopping center in April of 2020.

According to the Davidson County Sheriff’s Department, officers responded to the parking lot of Midway Commons parking lot on Hickory Tree Road in reference to a death investigation.

Want to know more about what is happening in Davidson County? Support local journalism, subscribe to The Dispatch.

Upon arrival, first responders found a decease man inside a car. The victim was later identified as Justin Aldridge, 24, of Winston-Salem, who had been reported missing on April 1.

Detectives with the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office began an investigation into the death. The body of the victim was transported to the medical examiner’s office where an autopsy was performed. It was determined that Aldridge died as a result of a fentanyl-related overdose.

Through the investigation with the assistance of the Greensboro Police Department, Winston Salem Police Department, and Homeland Security Investigations, two individuals were identified as potential suspects involved in the incident.

More: Two face murder charges in Lexington under law to hold drug dealers responsible for overdose deaths

On June 10, Tyler Brown, 26 of Winston-Salem was arrested and charged with one count of second-degree murder and one count of death by distribution.

On June 28, Corey Mitchell, 47 of Greensboro, NC was arrested and charged with one count of second-degree murder and one count of death by distribution.

Both were taken into custody in the Davidson County Detention Center with undisclosed bond.

These are the fourth and fifth cases of death by distribution in Davidson County since January.

More: Thomasville man charged with second-degree murder and death by distribution for overdose death of Davidson County woman

In December 2019, North Carolina House Bill 474 came into effect which imposes harsher penalties for those who supply drugs that lead to an overdose death. The criminal charge is like voluntary manslaughter or second-degree murder but does not require prosecutors to prove intent to kill or malice.

Story continues

In March, Charles Thomas Jenkins, 39, of Thomasville was also charged after a 64- year-old woman was found dead by overdose in the Pilot Community.

In May, Jonathan Alexander Gordon, 30, and Heather Everhart, 34, both of Lexington were also charged in connection to the overdose death of a woman found in a tent in a wooded area near the Walmart Express on U.S. Highway 64 in December 2020.

General news reporter Sharon Myers can be reached at sharon.myers@the-dispatch.com. Follow her on Twitter @LexDispatchSM.

This article originally appeared on The Dispatch: Two charged with murder of man found dead in Davidson County parking lot