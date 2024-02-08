Two men charged in shooting death of Warrenville man

Two men were recently arrested in connection to the murder of a man found dead on his front porch in Warrenville.

Zackery Taylor Smith, 28, is charged with murder and burglary in the first degree in connection to the death of Joseph A. Keenan Sr., 52, according to a news release from the Aiken County Sheriff's Office. He was arrested on the 200 block of Pelzer Street in Warrenville on Wednesday.

Austin Blake Satcher, 26, who is already detained at the Aiken County Detention Center for unrelated charges, is charged with murder, burglary in the first degree and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to the release.

"The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office thanks the community for information that assisted with this case," the sheriff's office wrote in the release.

Keenan died from a gunshot wound, according to previous reporting. His body was found on the front porch of his Warrenville home.

