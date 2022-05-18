Police will begin enforcing city's curfew ordinance for minors as first charges are filed in Friday's shootings

Mayor Cavalier Johnson and Chief Jeffrey Norman announced Tuesday that police will step up citywide enforcement of the city’s curfew for minors in the wake of downtown shootings that injured 21 people, including two minors.

Johnson also announced other security measures for the downtown area, including additional officers being deployed downtown “as the situation warrants” and adjusting where food trucks can park to prevent loitering.

“This is not a strategy simply for downtown Milwaukee,” Johnson said. “Certainly, downtown is important. It’s everyone’s neighborhood… But we have neighborhoods as well and we have to make sure those neighborhoods are safe and secure too.”

Three separate shootings – one of which wounded 17 people – unfolded several hours apart Friday in the general area of the Deer District after a Milwaukee Bucks playoff game. Police arrested 11 people, including five of the wounded, and seized 11 guns.

The announcements came hours after prosecutors filed the first charges – focusing on gun possession and bail jumping – related to Friday's shootings.

Although none of those arrested were minors, Norman said officials decided to enforce the curfew as a form of protection. Minors have been increasingly caught up in the city’s historic violent crime over the last two and a half years.

Police have reported nine minors have been victims of homicide so far in 2022. The Milwaukee Homicide Review Commission reported 37 juvenile victims of nonfatal shootings as of May 9.

Norman said the enforcement will extend to parents of children violating the curfew as well. The city’s curfew ordinance prohibits anyone 17 and younger to congregate in public spaces during overnight hours, starting at either 10 or 11 p.m. and lasting until 5 a.m., depending on the day of the week and time of year.

Fines can range from $100 to $200 and can be extended to minors themselves, along with parents and business owners. Exceptions are made for minors in the company of a parent or guardian.

The measure comes after months and years of public officials begging residents to interrupt irresponsible, violent behavior and to find more productive outlets for juveniles.

“I do not want one citation issued, don’t want one child to be taken into our possession, but if it means we have to step up and do it because someone else is not? Guarantee it,” Norman said as he raised his voice slightly.

“I expect it and it shall be done.”

Johnson said the city will post signage throughout the city warning of the enforcement measure. He did not detail any further how many officers would be deployed downtown and where food trucks – which typically line Water Street, where two of Friday's shootings occurred – will be moved.

The city’s Office of Violence Prevention will also host a community forum at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee’s Joseph J. Zilber School of Public Health.

“We are asking all our partners, stakeholders and the community at large to come out, not just join in the conversation, but join in an action plan that everyone can see themselves in.”

Police release additional details as first charges are filed

At Tuesday’s news conference, police offered new details about the guns recovered from the three shootings and what led up to them.

Norman said police were not aware of any gang affiliations of those involved. The shooting that injured 17 people on North Water Street was prompted by a feud between two groups that “came to a head” when they encountered each other on the street.

The motives behind the other two shootings were still unknown as of Tuesday.

Norman said that 10 of the 11 guns seized by police were involved in the shooting that injured 17 people. Nine of the 11 guns were fired.

The amount of time that passed between the initial purchase of the 11 guns to the night of the shootings ranged from 11 days to about 9 and a half years.

Some of the guns were acquired by straw purchases and some were stolen, Norman said. The guns seized included handguns and rifles.

Police also released surveillance footage of the second shooting Friday, in which a 20-year-old man was shot on the 1100 block of North Water Street.

The footage shows several individuals encountering each other on a street corner. One produces a rifle from underneath his clothing and another pulls out a pistol. Three people fire at each other.

Those individuals “had a complete, blatant disregard for their fellow citizens and their lives they shot in a crowd where there were hundreds of thousands of people,” Johnson said. “That is totally unacceptable. We cannot stand for that. That cannot be the normalcy that we stand for here in Milwaukee.”

Otis Green, 28, was wounded in the third shooting, which injured 17 people, court records show.

He was arrested after an officer heard multiple gunshots, saw Green running toward him with a gun pointed to the ground and ordered Green to drop it, which he did, according to a criminal complaint.

Green has a past felony conviction for operating a car without an owner's consent and already had a pending illegal gun possession case that was charged last summer after police investigated a noise complaint and found him with a .40-caliber Glock, according to court records.

The second man charged Tuesday, 20-year-old Jeremiah Fraylon, faces counts of carrying a concealed weapon, bail jumping and carrying a gun after being adjudicated of a felony as a juvenile.

Fraylon was shot in the arm and an officer found him between East Juneau Avenue and East Highland Avenue, court records show. At the hospital, an officer asked if he had anything on him and Fraylon turned over a gun, the complaint says.

Fraylon had an open misdemeanor battery and disorderly conduct case related to domestic violence. He did not follow his pretrial supervision and a bench warrant was issued for his arrest last summer.

The men were both free on signature bonds in their earlier cases — meaning a promise to appear in court with a monetary penalty. Green’s bail was set at $10,000 Tuesday and Fraylon was being held on $9,000 bail, according to court and jail records.

Fraylon and Green were among nine people arrested who were identified by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel through public records.

Of the nine, six did not appear to have any prior felony convictions or other conditions that would legally bar them from having a gun, according to publicly available court records.

Police are asking the public for help in holding all those involved responsible. On Tuesday, the department and the FBI released a website for tips where people can upload photos and video.

Anyone with any information about the shootings is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips App.

Ashley Luthern of the Journal Sentinel staff contributed to this report.

Contact Elliot Hughes at elliot.hughes@jrn.com or 414-704-8958. Follow him on Twitter @elliothughes12.

