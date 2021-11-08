ST. CLOUD — Two men have been charged in connection to an armed robbery that happened Thursday in the area of Sixth Avenue South and 14th Street South in St. Cloud, according to a criminal complaint filed in Stearns County court.

Antonio Carl Harris Jr., 32, of Clearwater and Tygir Delon Winfield, 24, who had no address listed on the complaint, are both charged with felony aiding and abetting aggravated robbery in the first degree.

According to the complaint against them, police interviewed a man who said Harris came up to him and told him to give him the money he had in his pocket. When the man refused, Harris assaulted him with a semi-automatic handgun, the complaint said.

Winfield also allegedly assaulted the man and had a semi-automatic handgun as well, police said.

Harris allegedly took the man's money and fled in a car with Winfield, the complaint said. The man was able to capture the vehicle's license plate on his cell phone camera.

When police located the vehicle at its registered address, police detained Harris and Winfield. The man later identified Harris and Winfield as the two men who assaulted and robbed him, the complaint said.

There are no court dates currently scheduled for Harris or Winfield.

This article originally appeared on St. Cloud Times: Two men charged in St. Cloud armed robbery