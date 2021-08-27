Two men charged in St. Paul shootout that injured three

Aug. 27—Two St. Paul men are facing charges related to a street shootout Aug. 4 that left three people injured.

Kavion Jayvon Barnett, 26, is charged with two counts of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and one count of dangerously discharging a weapon. Charles Kenneth Augustus Redding, 24, is charged with one count of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and one count of dangerously discharging a weapon.

According to the criminal complaint, shortly after midnight, St. Paul police were called to the Hamline-Midway neighborhood after a report of a shooting. Officers found more than 30 shell casings in the street and blood on Asbury Street between University and Sherburne avenues.

Following the shooting, three people showed up at area hospitals with gunshot wounds. A 27-year-old woman, who was shot twice in her leg, and a man, later identified as Redding, who was grazed by a bullet, showed up at Regions Hospital. Another man, later identified as Barnett, walked into United Hospital with a graze gunshot wound.

Through the course of the investigation, police learned that a group of people were gathered at the south side of 503 Asbury Street. A man — later identified as Barnett — was seen running west in the alley, stopping on the northeast corner of 1549 University Avenue where he turned and fired toward the crowd of people, according to the complaint. He put the gun in his pocket and walked away, the complaint states.

Redding initially gave police a false name and Barnett told police he heard gunshots and realized he'd been hit but did not say he also was a shooter, the complaint states.

Through video surveillance and eye-witness interviews, including a woman who had a bullet enter her bedroom, police identified Barnett and Redding as the shooters, the complaint states.

Barnett has three prior felony convictions on his record for burglary and theft. Redding has one felony conviction for aiding and abetting first-degree assault.

Barnett's next court appearance is Sept. 7. He has been assigned a public defender who was unavailable for comment Thursday. A warrant has been issued for Redding's arrest. No attorney was listed for him.