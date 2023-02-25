Two men charged after threatening store clerk with gun after cart breaks

Feb. 25—HAZLE TWP. — Two men from Hazleton were arrested after one threatened a Walmart clerk with a firearm when a motorized cart became disabled and the other man attempted to flee the store with the weapon on Thursday.

State police at Hazleton said Richarzon Rosario-Polanco, 24, of Muir Avenue, Anthony Rafael Colon, 23, of North Locust Street, and a third man entered Walmart just before 10 p.m.

Rosario-Polanco was operating a motorized cart that became disabled, state police said.

State police said Rosario-Polanco managed to obtain a Walmart radio he used to yell profanities demanding a new motorized cart.

A store clerk approached Rosario-Polanco who brandished a firearm while threatening the clerk, state police said.

After Rosario-Polanco calmed down, Colon took possession of the firearm and remained in the store.

When troopers arrived, Colon attempted to flee running through the store tossing the firearm in an aisle before he was arrested, state police said.

State police said the .9mm handgun was loaded with a round in its chamber and 31 rounds in the magazine.

A search of Colon revealed suspected marijuana, suspected cocaine, a pill that is suspected to be fentanyl and four packs of suspected heroin/fentanyl, state police said.

State police said Rosario-Polanco and Colon are prohibited from owning, carrying and possessing a firearm due to previous criminal convictions.

Rosario-Polanco was charged with aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, firearms not to be carried without a license, illegal possession of a firearm and terroristic threats.

Colon was charged with illegal possession of a firearm, firearms not to be carried without a license, tampering with evidence, evading arrest, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a small amount of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Rosario-Polanco and Colon were arraigned Friday by District Judge Alexandra Kokura Kravitz in Luzerne County Central Court and jailed at the county correctional facility for lack of $50,000 bail and $25,000 bail, respectively.