Two men charged with vandalizing Santa Fe County building

Victoria Traxler, The Santa Fe New Mexican
·1 min read

Apr. 27—Two men have been arrested and charged on suspicion of breaking windows in the newly remodeled Santa Fe County building last week, according to a sheriff's office news release.

Security footage from the building showed two men who "seemed to be intoxicated and angry" punch out four small windows on the east side of the building, according to a police report.

Christopher Berlain, 24, and Nicholas Cordova, 24, both of Santa Fe, were identified after deputies received tips from members of the public who saw photos posted online by the sheriff's office.

When detectives questioned the pair, both admitted to breaking the windows after being kicked out of a local bar. They told deputies they were intoxicated at the time, according to the news release.

Both men have been charged with misdemeanor criminal damage to property and have been issued court summons.

