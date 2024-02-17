Two men charged for viral Emeryville Apple Store theft

(KRON) – Two men in connection with multiple organized retail theft-related crimes from Apple Stores in the cities of Berkeley and Emeryville in four months have been arrested, District Attorney Pamela Price announced Friday.

Tyler Anthony Mims, 23, and Undre Deshaun Railey, 28, have been charged with multiple felony counts of commercial burglary, grand theft, and misdemeanor counts of organized retail theft in concert.

“Prosecutors from our Organized Retail Crime Alameda (ORCA) Vertical Prosecution Unit were ready to receive the evidence following the apprehension of both suspects and acted quickly to start the justice phase of the process,” said District Attorney Pamela Price.

A viral video of a suspect stealing multiple cell phones in the Emeryville Apple Store includes one of the two suspects. Police said that the incident resulted in the loss of 50 Apple iPhones valued at $49,230. There have been four reported grand thefts at the same store since Jan. 19, police said.

The defendants were arraigned on these charges on Feb. 14. Mims and Railey are scheduled for preliminary hearings on Feb. 28.

