Two men charged with wanton endangerment

Destinee Ott, Richmond Register, Ky.
·5 min read

May 5—Two Richmond men were arrested Friday after a gun was shot during a fightnear Jackson's Restaurant.

Taylor Isaacs, 23, Richmond, was arrested by Richmond police on Friday and charged with receiving stolen property (firearm) and first-degree wanton endangerment. Derrick Hager, 18, Richmond, was arrested the same day and charged with first-degree wanton endangerment.

According to a citation, an officer was dispatched to the area of Jackson's Restaurant in reference to a fight. An officer contacted Isaacs inside of an apartment, and he told officers Hager was posting Snapchat stories of himself driving on the street where Isaacs lives. Dispatch confirmed shots had been fired up in the air. Officers stepped outside of the apartment with Isaacs, who allegedly declared he had a firearm on his person. The firearm, a Glock 42 .380 cal pistol, was confirmed stolen out of KSP Post 4. Isaacs admitted he carried the pistol for protection.

The citation states, Isaacs told police Hager allegedly pulled a pistol out and pointed it at Isaacs as well as an unidentified individual. Video surveillance obtained from Jackson's Restaurant show Isaacs and the other party involved, walk toward the north corner of the restaurant. The video allegedly captures someone running towards an apartment. Isaacs can be seen walking backward, with a black pistol in his hand, extended out, pointing toward Hager's vehicle. It was confirmed Hager, and his girlfriend occupied the vehicle.

According to the citation, Hager was found at a residence and allegedly chose to speak with officers. Hager allegedly told police he had gone to get food at Jackson's Restaurant. Hager said when he was coming back towards Jackson's restaurant, Isaacs and an unidentified individual were cussing and calling him a b****. Hager allegedly told police he pulled into the parking lot next to Jackson's Restaurant and exited the vehicle. He then outlined an assault by an unidentified individual. During the assault, he alleged one of the individuals pointed a gun at his stomach, and they joked about shooting him. He then told police he was able to open his car and retrieve his firearm and pointed his gun and fired a round straight up in the air.

Both Hager and Isaacs were arrested and taken to the Madison County Detention Center.

Man arrested and charged after allegedly assaulting a juvenile

A Berea man was arrested after allegedly brandishing a firearm and striking a juvenile.

Earnest Cope, 62, Berea, was arrested on Sunday by Berea police and charged with fourth-degree domestic violence, assault with a minor injury, and resisting arrest.

According to a citation, an officer responded in reference between two male subjects who were roommates. On contact with both males, both said one assaulted the other. Later an officer responded to the same location in reference to Cope allegedly brandishing a firearm and striking a juvenile.

On contact with Cope, the citation states he was seen at the top of the stairs on the phone close to his apartment door. He was ordered to come down the stairs, where he was handcuffed and secured and then put in the back of a police car. When speaking with the victim, she told police she had walked upstairs to Cope's residence to talk to him over the issue of him moving out. When she was with him, she said he smacked her in the face on the right side and threw a box of clothes at her. There was a witness who corroborated the victim's story.

According to the citation, Cope allegedly began to pull away aggressively and resist the officer during transportation. He was told to stop several times but continued to pull away until he was secured in the Berea Police Department.

Other arrests include:

—Christoper Rawlins, 45, Irvine, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine).

—Jessica Garcia, 23, Waco, possession of marijuana, second-degree wanton endangerment.

—Jonathan Ball, 30, Richmond, third-degree burglary, engaging in organized crime.

—Chad Connor, 42, Waco, no registration plates, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than or equal to two grams of methamphetamine/first offense), prescription of a controlled substance not in the proper container (first offense), possession of marijuana, operating on a suspended or revoked license.

—Yon Mullins, 35, Richmond, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than or equal to 10 D.U. drugs unspecified/first offense), trafficking in a controlled substance (heroin/first offense), first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than or equal to two grams of heroin but under 100 grams of heroin/first offense).

—Darius Martin, 24, Richmond, trafficking in marijuana (less than eight ounces/first offense), buying or possession of drug paraphernalia, operating on a suspended or revoked license, menacing, failure to produce an insurance card, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol (.08(189A.010(1A)/first offense).

—Steven Miller, 31, Berea, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine/first offense), possession of marijuana, buying or possession of drug paraphernalia.

—Kacey Neeley, 29, Berea, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine/first offense), public intoxication under a controlled substance (excludes alcohol).

—Hunter Terrill, 21, Richmond, careless driving, failure to wear a seat belt, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol (.08(189A.010(1A)/first offense), failure of owner to maintain required insurance (first offense), failure to produce insurance card, no registration receipt, possession of marijuana, buying or possession of drug paraphernalia.

—James Hicks, 44, Richmond, no registration plates, failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance (first offense), operating on a suspended or revoked license, first-degree possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine/first offense), first-degree possession of a controlled substance (heroin), possession of marijuana.

The Register collects and publishes police reports as a public service to its readers. The reports often contain allegations against individuals and do not mean the individuals committed a crime. All people named in connection with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

