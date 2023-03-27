Two men charged in New Year's knife fight in East Hartford

Mar. 27—Two men are facing first-degree assault charges in a knife fight between them that happened in the early hours of Jan. 1 after they had spent New Year's Eve drinking with a mutual friend in her apartment in a low-income apartment building on Connecticut Boulevard in East Hartford.

KNIFE FIGHT

DEFENDANTS: Lucius E. Mathis, 66, and James King, 55

CHARGES: Mathis is charged with first-degree assault. King is charged with first-degree assault on an elderly person. Both are also facing misdemeanor counts.

STATUS: Mathis is free on $100,000 bond. King is being held in lieu of $250,000 bond.

Charged in the incident are Lucius E. Mathis, 66, and James King, 55.

Mathis lists his address as a sixth-floor apartment in the building at 101 Connecticut Boulevard, where the fight took place. King was known to hang out at an apartment on the 10th floor, where the fight occurred after the two argued in a different 10th floor apartment, according to an affidavit by East Hartford police Officer Colin DiPisa.

Mathis is free on $100,000 bond while facing a first-degree assault charge under a provision relating to intentionally causing serious physical injury to another person, which carries five to 20 years in prison. He is also charged with two misdemeanors.

King was more seriously injured than Mathis, having been listed in critical condition after hours of treatment at St. Francis Hospital in Hartford, although doctors said his injuries were no longer life-threatening at that point, according to DiPisa.

King has been held in lieu of $250,000 bond since his March 17 arrest on charges that include first-degree assault on an elderly person, which carries five to 20 years in prison. He is also facing the same two misdemeanor counts as Mathis.

East Hartford police went to the building in response to a 2:38 a.m. phone call from the 67-year-old woman the two men had been drinking with in her apartment. The woman said she kicked them out after the man she knew as "Jay" — identified by police from photographs as King — smashed Mathis' cellphone on the ground, DiPisa reported.

Story continues

A 911 call came in from the Smith Drive home of King's niece around 4 a.m. She told officers that King had walked to her house to clean up, then passed out in the bathroom.

When officers found King, he was barely conscious, DiPisa reported, adding that he had stab wounds "throughout his body" and had to be given blood at St. Francis because of how much he had lost.

Mathis suffered a stab wound to the stomach and was taken to Hartford Hospital, the officer reported.

Mathis told police four days after the incident that the argument started because he confronted King about breaking into his apartment, which had never been reported to police, according to DiPisa. Mathis said King pulled a knife and cut him, and that he pulled a knife to defend himself, the officer reported.

But the officer said video provided by the local Housing Authority showed that, while King pushed Mathis first, Mathis was the first to pull a knife.

He said Mathis moved forward toward King despite having two avenues of escape available. At first, Mathis hid the knife behind his back, but he then made an overhead striking motion, making contact with the back of King's head, the officer reported.

King managed to push Mathis away but didn't retreat, according to the officer.

Mathis tried to leave via the elevator. But King pulled his own knife and confronted Mathis in the elevator, leading to a knife fight that lasted more than five minutes, during which each man slashed and stabbed at the other, making contact multiple times, the officer reported.

For updates on Glastonbury, and recent crime and courts coverage in North-Central Connecticut, follow Alex Wood on Twitter: @AlexWoodJI1, Facebook: Alex Wood, and Instagram: @AlexWoodJI.