Two men cited in the Keys because their lobsters were too small. A third was arrested

Three Miami-Dade men were cited Sunday for violations connected with spearing undersized lobsters, with one of them booked into jail.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said deputies who saw Christopher Myles, William Myles and Joshua Hernandez with spear guns at the south end of Long Key Bridge also found a cooler with 17 speared lobsters.

Lobster mini-season is Wednesday and Thursday. Lobster season doesn’t start until Aug. 6 and, even in season, it’s illegal to spear them.

And nine of the 17 were undersized. The lobster carapace has to be at least 3 inches, according to Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission regulations.

So, all three were cited for possession of out-of-season lobster; possession of undersized lobsters; possession of speared lobsters; and lacking a measuring device.

But while William Myles and Hernandez received notice-to-appear citations, Christopher Myles was arrested.

Online Monroe County court records say Christopher Myles was cited in August 2018 for lobstering without a license. Monroe County arrest records say Myles was arrested that December for failure to appear. He posted $6,000 bond.

This time, Myles’ bond is $12,000.

