Two men claim $1 million lottery prizes from same scratch-off game — 25 minutes apart

Two men who played the same lottery game have a lot to celebrate after both won a huge prize.

Jonathan Seward from Sheffield entered the Dorchester lottery headquarters Friday, Jan. 26, to claim his $1 million prize from his scratch-off ticket, according to a Jan. 29 Massachusetts Lottery news release. About 25 minutes later, Mansfield resident Lawrence Troy arrived to claim the identical amount from the same game, lottery officials said.

Both men played the $5,000,000 100X Cashword scratch-off game, according to lottery officials.

Although Seward and Troy played the same game, they bought their tickets from separate locations. Troy bought his ticket at a 7-Eleven in Mansfield, while Seward bought his ticket at Silk’s Variety, a liquor store in Sheffield, according to lottery officials.

Seward’s ticket was the first $1 million ticket sold at Silk’s Variety since it began selling lottery tickets in 1972, officials said.

Seward found out about his win over a glass of wine by the fireplace, he told lottery officials. He was going through his bills and decided to check his ticket.

He plans to use his prize money as an investment into his business, the self-employed man told lottery officials.

Troy, on the other hand, told lottery officials he didn’t have plans for how to spend his winnings.

Both cashed out their prize in a lump sum, which totaled $650,000 before taxes, lottery officials said.

There are three remaining $1 million prizes, as well as one $5 million prize, for the $5,000,000 100X Cashword scratch-off game, according to lottery officials.

Mansfield is about 40 miles southwest of Boston. Sheffield is about 145 miles west of Mansfield.

Many people can gamble or play games of chance without harm. However, for some, gambling is an addiction that can ruin lives and families.

If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.

