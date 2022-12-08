Two men convicted on child porn charges; each will spend 20-24 years in prison

Two men will spend at least 20 years in prison after being convicted on child pornography charges in unrelated cases in Crawford County Common Pleas Court.

Chad R. Myers, 38, Mount Gilead, was found guilty Nov. 28 on four counts of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor, a second-degree felony, according to records from the Crawford County Common Pleas Court Clerk's website.

The former Galion resident was sentenced to 20 to 24 years in prison and will be required to register as a Tier 2 sex offender, meaning he must register with the county sheriff every six months for 25 years. The court also required him to forfeit all illicit pornography-related property.

Myers was indicted Jan. 18 on 66 counts of pandering sexually oriented material involving a minor, a second-degree felony; and 36 counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, a third-degree felony. The other charges against him were dismissed, according to court records.

The case involved 19 victims, Crawford County Prosecutor Matt Crall said in January, at the time of Myers' indictment.

"These are all minors that we have identified here in the county that he had photographed himself having sex with or some type of sexual activity," Crall said.

On the same day, Gary Painter, 52, Galion, also was convicted on four charges of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor, a second-degree felony, according to court records. Eleven additional counts were dismissed.

Painter was sentenced to 20 to 24 years in prison and must forfeit all illicit pornography-related property, including cell phones and electronic devices, according to court records. Like Myers, he was designated a Tier 2 sex offender.

Crall said Tuesday that the two cases are not related.

Other felony convictions

The following people have been convicted of felony charges and sentenced in Crawford County Common Pleas Court, according to public records from the clerk of courts' website:

● Amanda Johnson, 34, 116 E. Liberty St., possession of drugs, fifth-degree felony, two counts. Sentenced to 17 months in prison. Must forfeit drug-related property. In a separate case, she was found guilty of an additional count of possession of drugs, fifth-degree felony.

● Latasha Smith, 33, 211 Harper Ave., possession of drugs, fifth-degree felony. Sentenced to 10 months in prison. Must forfeit drug-related property.

● Zachary H. Jackson, 24, Mansfield, possession of drugs, fifth-degree felony. Sentenced to five years of probation, $500 fine. Must forfeit drug-related property.

● Michael Morrison, 57, Galion, possession of drugs, fifth-degree felony. Sentenced to five years of probation, $1,250 fine. Must forfeit drug-related property.

● Natasha Moran, 29, no address listed, possession of drugs, fifth-degree felony, two counts. Sentenced to five years of probation, $1,250 fine. Must forfeit drug-related property.

● Jeana L. Mulkey, 52, last known address 421 E. Mansfield St., tampering with evidence, third-degree felony. Sentenced to 12 months in prison.

● Makayla M. Vanover, 23, Marion, obstructing official business, fifth-degree felony. Sentenced to one year of probation. Must forfeit drug-related property.

● Clifford Stanley, 36, 148 Fisher St. Apt. A, trafficking in drugs, fourth-degree felony, four counts; and trafficking in drugs, fifth-degree felony. Sentenced to 60 months in prison.

● Branden Michael Cole, 31, Shiloh, possession of drugs, fifth-degree felony. Sentenced to eight months in prison. Must forfeit drug-related property.

● Jessica Javens, 33, Mount Gilead, possession of drugs, fifth-degree felony. Sentenced to five years of probation, $1,250 fine. Must forfeit drug-related property.

● Travis J. Songer, 46, Crestline, theft, third-degree felony. Sentenced to 18 months in prison.

● Nickolaus Davis, 41, Mansfield, nonsupport or contributing to nonsupport of dependents, fourth-degree felony. Sentenced to five years of probation; must pay court-ordered support, including arrearages.

● Dion Michael McKinney, 34, 717 W. Charles St., failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, third-degree felony. Sentenced to 30 months in prison; drivers license suspended for three years. Must forfeit drug-related property.

● Brooklyn Gilliland, 34, 1210 Willard St., possession of drugs, fifth-degree felony. Sentenced to nine months in prison. Must forfeit drug-related property.

● Casey M. Zornes, 29, 16 Waterford Glen, possession of drugs, fifth-degree felony, two counts. Sentenced to 13 months in prison. Must forfeit drug-related property.

● Branden D. Tolle, 34, Chatfield, violating a protection order, fifth-degree felony. Sentenced to six months in prison.

● Paul Bryon Campbell II, 46, Tiro, possession of drugs, fifth-degree felony, two counts. Sentenced to 16 months in prison. Must forfeit drug-related property.

● Nikki Lowe, 37, 141 Melcher Road, domestic violence, fifth-degree felony. Sentenced to one year of probation.

● Kristopher Davidson, 38, 755 Wilber St., trafficking in drugs, third-degree felony; and possession of drugs, fifth-degree felony. Sentenced to 48 months in prison. Must forfeit drug-related property and $1,234 in currency.

● Roxanne Funk, 31, 755 Wilber St., permitting drug abuse, fifth-degree felony. Sentenced to eight months in prison. Must forfeit drug-related property and $1,234 in currency.

● Paul E. Holmes, 38, 851 S. Poplar St., domestic violence, third-degree felony. Sentenced to 36 months in prison.

● Jacob Clasen, 24, Mansfield, trafficking in drugs, fifth-degree felony; and possession of drugs, fifth-degree felony. Sentenced to five years of probation.

● Austin Schifer, 28, Mount Gilead, disrupting public services, fourth-degree felony. Sentenced to two years of probation, $500 fine.

● Seth Muller, 21, Galion, robbery, second-degree felony. Sentenced to 18 months in prison.

● Jonathan O. Vasquez, 28, Riverhead, New York, possession of drugs, first-degree felony. Sentenced to five to seven-and-a-half year in prison, $5,000 fine. Must forfeit drug-related property.

● Paula R. Blankenship, 45, no address listed, possession of drugs, fifth-degree felony. Sentenced to five years of probation, $1,250 fine. Must forfeit drug-related property.

● Brandon Fox, 30, Galion, theft, third-degree felony. Sentenced to 36 months in prison.

● Derrick Meyer, 24, no address listed, unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, fourth-degree felony; pandering obscenity involving a minor. Sentenced to 36 months in prison and designated a Tier 2 sexual offender. Must forfeit related property.

● Christopher Bunker, 50, No. 30 Woodbine Apartments, possession of drugs, fifth-degree felony. Sentenced to six months in prison. Must forfeit drug-related property.

● Rae A. Pierce, 33, Mansfield, theft, fourth-degree felony. Sentenced to five years of probation. Must pay $1,560 in restitution.

● Benjamin A. Aicher, 33, No. 15 Waterford Glen, possession of drugs, fifth-degree felony. Sentenced to seven months in prison, $1,250 fine. Must forfeit drug-related property.

This article originally appeared on Bucyrus Telegraph-Forum: Felony sentencings: Two men convicted on child porn charges