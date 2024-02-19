Two men convicted of fentanyl trafficking in separate cases; one found with 70g+ of fentanyl: Char-Meck DA

Lynwood Williams (MCSO)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Two men have been convicted and sentenced for fentanyl trafficking, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg District Attorney Spencer B. Merriweather III.

On September 30, 2020, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD) says their Vice and Narcotics detectives searched 53-year-old Lynwood Williams’ home with a warrant. Over 70 grams of fentanyl were found in the residence.

UNDER THE INFLUENCE: Judges question cops over family member’s DUI, charge dropped days later

A jury found Williams guilty of two counts of trafficking in fentanyl and he was sentenced to between 18 years, 9 months, and 23 years, 6 months, in prison, authorities say.

Two milligrams of fentanyl can kill, depending on the purity of the drug, according to the US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).

Image from the DEA of what 2 mg, a potentially lethal dose of fentanyl, looks like.

Ulondice Lattimore (MCSO)

In a separate case, 40-year-old Ulondice Lattimore was charged with the following:

Twelve counts of trafficking in fentanyl

Possession with intent to sell or deliver fentanyl

Selling or delivering fentanyl

Selling fentanyl

Burke County suspects arrested for trespassing, stealing multiple vehicles: Sheriff

However, authorities say Lattimore was only found guilty of six counts of trafficking in fentanyl since a jury could not come to a unanimous verdict on the other charges. Lattimore was sentenced to between 7 years, 6 months, and 10 years in prison.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.