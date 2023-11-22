Two men convicted by Franklin County jury of 2022 double murder at Prairie Township home

Two men tried to hide the red truck they used to flee the scene of a double homicide last year at a Prairie Township home by spray painting it black.

It didn't work.

On Tuesday, Mason Thompson Bray, 23, of Columbus' West Side, and Skylor Vanhouten, 22, of Prairie Township, were convicted by a Franklin County jury for fatally shooting 19-year-old Trintan Mendoza and 21-year-old Francisco Dejesus Rodriguez on May 27, 2022.

Franklin County Sheriff's Office deputies said that Mendoza and Rodriguez were found shot multiple times, and a significant amount of drugs and cash were recovered at the scene.

After a six-day trial in Franklin County Common Pleas Court that began last week and continued into this week, the jury deliberated for about seven hours on Tuesday before finding both defendants guilty of multiple charges of aggravated murder, murder, aggravated burglary and aggravated robbery.

Judge Stephen McIntosh also found Vanhouten guilty of possessing a gun illegally.

According to court records, around 11:30 p.m. on May 27, 2022, two men were seen on surveillance video going into a home on the 300 block of Idlewood Place.

Mendoza and Rodriguez lived at the home. Detectives alleged in court documents that Thompson Bray and Vanhouten intended to rob Mendoza and Rodriguez.

Video from the home showed two men driving away in a red 2011 Dodge Ram pickup truck, according to court records.

Authorities found evidence that Thompson Bray and Vanhouten bought black spray paint just hours after the double homicide and painted the truck black.

Judge McIntosh scheduled sentencing for Jan. 8 for Thompson Bray and Vanhouten, who each face a mandatory sentence of life in prison. McIntosh will determine how many years before they are eligible for parole.

