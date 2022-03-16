Two men convicted for participation in Harford County drug distribution conspiracy

Mar. 16—A federal jury convicted two men Thursday on charges relating to their participation in a drug trafficking organization that was distributing cocaine and crack cocaine in Harford County, according to a news release from the Maryland U.S. Attorney's Office.

Che Jaron Durbin, of Aberdeen, and Terrell Darnell Walton, of Delaware, were convicted of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute cocaine and crack cocaine. Each count carries a maximum sentence of 40 years. Durbin was also found guilty of two counts of possession with intent to distribute cocaine. Each of those counts also carries a maximum 40-year prison term.

According to trial evidence, Harford County Drug Task Force members were investigating Durbin in May 2019 because he was suspected of trafficking drugs to the area. Durbin testified that he'd previously had a federal drug trafficking conviction in the state, as well as a previous drug trafficking conviction in Harford County Circuit Court.

Witnesses testified that a U.S. postal inspector notified detectives on May 17, 2019, of a suspicious package being delivered to Durbin's mother's apartment in Aberdeen. The package was delivered to Durbin, who took it inside. Co-defendant Jameka Cara Thompson, of Abingdon, left the apartment with the package shortly after and drove it to her home, according to testimony.

Law enforcement later detained Thompson and obtained a search warrant for her vehicle, where they found the package, which contained 1 kilogram of compressed cocaine. A Tucson, Arizona man, co-defendant Jack Anderson, was later found to have sent the package.

Law enforcement learned from U.S. postal inspectors on Jan. 22, 2020, that Durbin sent a suspicious package from Havre de Grace to Anderson in Tucson. A search warrant was obtained for the package, which contained $82,300 in cash in a wireless headphones box, according to the U.S. attorney's office.

More trial evidence showed that Walton obtained cocaine from Durbin and sold it to a network of county individuals. According to trial testimony, Durbin met with Anderson in a Tucson hotel in May, 2020, and later picked up Thompson from the Tucson airport and took her to the hotel. Durbin then flew back to Maryland, while Thompson obtained a bulk amount of cocaine from Anderson and drove it cross-country to Harford County, where she was arrested May 12, 2020, according to trial testimony.

Thompson's vehicle was searched, and an additional 1.4 kilograms of cocaine was seized; Durbin was also arrested. According to trial testimony, Thompson made eight similar trips for Durbin, transporting almost 40 kilograms of cocaine to Maryland for him to distribute.

Sentencing dates for Durbin and Walton have not yet been scheduled. Anderson was sentenced to 126 months in federal prison in December 2021 after entering a guilty plea. Thompson and co-defendants Garrick Devlon Jackson of Havre de Grace, and Michael Ronnell Wells of Forest Hill, are awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty to participating in the conspiracy.