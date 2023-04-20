Two men convicted, sentenced in separate molestation trials

Apr. 20—A Brunswick man will serve the next 20 years in prison after being convicted of aggravated child molestation and other charges.

Stephan Bell, 24, was convicted Wednesday by a jury in Glynn County Superior Court of having intercourse multiple times with a 15-year-old runaway girl and buying her alcohol.

The girl was reported missing in May 2020. The Brunswick Police Department tracked her down four days after she was reported as a runaway in what a release from the Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney's Office called a "deplorable, abandoned home" with Bell, who was 21 at the time.

"The young girl had met Bell a few weeks prior and had begun to hang out with Bell and mutual friends," the release said. "When she ran away, the girl went to the abandoned house where Bell was living."

During those four days, Bell provided the girl with alcohol and had intercourse at least five times and had her perform other sex acts, the release said. Bell admitted to giving the girl alcohol and to engaging in sexual acts with her, but said she reached a point where she was too intoxicated to continue, the release said.

During the trial, Bell admitted intercourse with her the first night, but said he could not remember any other times, claiming the girl was too intoxicated.

Bell was convicted of statutory rape, aggravated child molestation and furnishing a minor with alcohol.

He was sentenced to serve 20 years in prison and another 25 on parole, followed by life on probation.

The case was heard by Glynn County Superior Court Judge Roger Lane and was prosecuted by assistant district attorney T. Clifton Woody II.

Also in Lane's courtroom on Wednesday, William Leslie Kehoe, 33, of Brunswick, was sentenced to 10 years in prison and five on probation after being convicted last week of child molestation and child molestation stemming from an incident in which he inappropriately touched a 3-year-old child.