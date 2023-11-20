Two men in court accused of Inverness man's murder

Ross MacGillivray died a short time after emergency services were called to a house in Inverness

Two men have appeared in court charged with the murder of a 36-year-old man in Inverness.

Craig Hayden, 28, of Alness, and Leon Headey, 21, from Liverpool, are accused tying up Ross MacGillivray by his wrists while attacking him.

It is alleged, while acting with another, they repeatedly struck Mr MacGillivray on his head and body.

The charges also claim the men cleaned Mr MacGillivray's body and disposed of his clothing in the Caledonian Canal.

Mr Hayden and Mr Headey made no plea at Inverness Sheriff Court on Monday. They have been remanded in custody.

Emergency services were called to a property in St Ninian's Drive on Sunday 12 November. Mr MacGillivray died a short time later.

On Monday, Mr Headey also appeared on a second petition accusing him of an attempted murder in Alness on 23 October.

Another man, Lee Fraser, of Alness, has already made a private appearance on the same charge. He was released on bail.

It is alleged that Mr Headey, while acting with others, assaulted David Bremner by repeatedly striking him on the head and body with an axe, a hammer or similar implement and a quantity of knives.

It is claimed Mr Bremner fell to the ground to his severe injury, permanent disfigurement and to the danger to his life.

Mr Headey was also charged with possessing an offensive weapon - an axe.