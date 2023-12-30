Two men in critical condition from Friday night shooting in Northwest Baltimore, police say
Dec. 29—By Annie Jennemann — ajennemann@baltsun.com
December 29, 2023 at 10:38 p.m.
Two men are in critical condition with gunshot wounds following a reported shooting in Northwest Baltimore, according to the Baltimore Police Department.
Police responded to a reported shooting at 9:25 p.m. on Friday in the 4900 block of Reisterstown Road where they found both unidentified victims. The victims were transported to an area hospital and are in critical condition, according to a news release.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact 410-396-2466 or 1-866-7LOCKUP.
