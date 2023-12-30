Two men in critical condition from Friday night shooting in Northwest Baltimore, police say

Dec. 29—By Annie Jennemann — ajennemann@baltsun.com

December 29, 2023 at 10:38 p.m.

Two men are in critical condition with gunshot wounds following a reported shooting in Northwest Baltimore, according to the Baltimore Police Department.

Police responded to a reported shooting at 9:25 p.m. on Friday in the 4900 block of Reisterstown Road where they found both unidentified victims. The victims were transported to an area hospital and are in critical condition, according to a news release.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact 410-396-2466 or 1-866-7LOCKUP.

Share this:

— Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

— Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

—