Two men critically injured after shooting in southeast Shelby County, SCSO says

Two men were in critical condition after a shooting early Sunday in southeast Shelby County, authorities said.

According to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened about 6:30 a.m. on Harvest Knoll Lane.

The men were taken to Regional One Health, the Sheriff’s Office said.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories: