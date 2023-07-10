Two men in custody, including Norwich resident, after Sunday shooting in New London

Jul. 9—NEW LONDON — Two men, including a Norwich resident, are in custody after an early Sunday morning shooting in the city that left a victim with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Officers at about 3:33 a.m. were dispatched to the area of Golden and Union streets for a report of a person shot, New London police said in a news release.

On arrival, police said a Chevy Silverado pickup truck driven by Norwich resident Christopher Soto-Marrero, 28, attempted to elude officers by fleeing through the city and onto Boston Post Road in Waterford.

A mechanical failure caused the truck to stop in the area of Wild Rose Avenue, police said.

Police said the truck's passenger, Carlos Figueroa, 28, of New Britain, ran from pursuing officers and was later taken into custody. Police said Figueroa was found with a firearm on his person.

Figueroa was charged with criminal possession of a firearm, possession of an extended magazine and interfering with police. He was held on a $250,000 cash bond.

Soto-Marrero was charged with reckless driving, engaging an officer in pursuit, driving without a license and interfering with police. He was held on a $100,000 cash bond.

Arraignment dates for the men were not provided.

Police said they determined the 32-year-old shooting victim, who was not identified in the news release, was driven from the shooting scene to Lawrence + Memorial Hospital prior to officers' arrival. He remained in stable condition as of Sunday afternoon, police said.

Police said the shooting does not appear to be a random act and the investigation continues. Police said the shooting did not occur during operating hours of the weekend Sailfest.

New London police said Waterford and East Lyme police helped apprehend the suspects.

Anyone with information on the incident can contact the department's detective bureau at (860) 447-1481 or through its anonymous tip-line by texting NLPDTip, along with the information, to Tip411 (847411).

