Two men dead after 1 was stabbed and the other was shot in separate incidents in Broward

One man was stabbed to death and another was fatally shot in two separate incidents in Hollywood over the weekend.

In the first incident on Sunday, officers responding to a report of a stabbing in the 2700 block of Lincoln Street at about 4 a.m. found a wounded man.

The man, whom police did not identify, died on the scene.

Later that day, police were called to a shooting at about 7 p.m. at 2300 McClellan St.

Responding officers found a wounded man and rushed him to Memorial Regional Hospital — where he later died. He was identified as Lewis Seales.

Anyone with information about either case is asked to call 954-764-4357(HELP) or 954- 967-4567 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477(TIPS).