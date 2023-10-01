Two men dead, 15-year-old girl wounded in separate shootings in the Bronx, Brooklyn

Two men were killed and a 15-year-old girl was wounded in separate shootings minutes apart in the Bronx and Brooklyn on Sunday, according to police.

In the first incident, gunfire rang out at the corner of E. 175th St. and Grand Concourse in the Bronx nabe of Mount Hope just after 5:10 p.m., cops said.

Police responding to a 911 call discovered a 36-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the torso.

Medics rushed him to nearby St. Barnabas Hospital, but he could not be saved. His name was not immediately released.

Two minutes later in Brooklyn, more shots echoed through the streets of Flatbush, police said.

Bullets struck a 15-year-old girl in the leg and a man in the head, they added.

Both victims were taken to Kings County Hospital where the man,who was not carrying identification, died and the girl was expected to recover.

Police were working to identify the slain man Sunday evening.

There were no immediate arrests in either shooting.