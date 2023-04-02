Two men are dead after a double shooting that took place in the town of Hull

Two men are dead after a double shooting that took place on Saturday near County Road N in the town of Hull — about 5 miles east of Colby.

According to a news release, the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office 911 Communications Center received a call Saturday evening from a man who reported arriving home to find his father and uncle both dead inside the home.

Responding deputies found the two men deceased in the residence with apparent gunshot wounds. A firearm was present at the scene; however, a motive for the shooting has not been determined.

The release also indicated that the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office preliminary report suggests that the crime was a murder-suicide and there is no threat to the public.

The identity of the victims is being withheld at this time pending family notifications and the sheriff’s office said that they would not be releasing any further information at this time.

