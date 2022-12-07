Two men dead in Fall River shooting; two women injured

FALL RIVER — Two men are dead and two women were injured in a shooting on Bank Street early Wednesday morning.

Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn's office said the suspected shooter apparently took his own life. The two females injured during the incident are being treated at an area hospital.

There is no ongoing threat to the public, the DA's office said.

Police were called at 3 a.m. to a home on Bank Street. The victims' names have not been released.

Further information, including identities of the deceased, will be released later today once investigators have had time to speak to witnesses and sort through the facts of what occurred.

