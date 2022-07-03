Two men dead following shooting at hotel near Aiken

Jul. 3—Two men are dead after a Saturday night shooting at a hotel near Exit 22 on Interstate 20.

The Aiken County Sheriff's Office and Aiken County Coroner's Office are investigating the shooting that happened just after 11 p.m. Saturday night at the Days Inn located at 2654 Columbia Hwy.

Officers were called to the hotel at 11:10 p.m. according to a news release from Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables.

Capt. Eric Abdullah of the sheriff's office said when the deputies arrived they found two unresponsive Black males, ages 40 and 39, with gunshot wounds.

Both men were pronounced dead by officers from the Aiken County Coroner's Office, Abdullah continued.

Ables identified the 39-year-old as Barry J. Redding. The other man has not yet been identified pending family notification.

"We are in the early stages of this investigation and community assistance is important to any investigation," Abdullah said in a news release. "We ask that if anyone has any information that would lead to the identity and whereabouts of any suspects, we encourage them to contact the Aiken County Sheriff's Office at 803-648-6811."

He added that the suspects should be considered as armed and dangerous and that information can be provided anonymously through Midlands Crime Stoppers.

"Your tip could earn you a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for any crime," Abdullah added.

Ables said both men will be autopsied in Newberry on Wednesday.