Two men dead, four wounded after shooting at block party attended by 100

An argument that broke out in an apartment sparked a shooting that rained bullets onto a block party attended by 100 people, police in Lafayette, Ind., said Sunday.

Two men were fatally shot and four others were wounded.

Police responded to reports of shots fired just before 4:30 a.m. Sunday, police said.

“The investigation revealed that a crowd of over 100 people had assembled for a large block party,” the police department said in a statement. “A fight occurred inside one of the apartments, and it resulted in shots being fired. Two men were killed by gunfire, and four others were wounded. Police located numerous shell casings inside and outside of the apartment, and multiple apartments and vehicles were struck by gunfire.”

Detectives were still investigating the “fluid situation” that was evolving as the day unfolded, with evidence and more victims being identified, police said.

Identification of the dead men was still pending late Sunday, and officials were working to notify their families, Tippecanoe County Coroner Carrie Costello told CNN.